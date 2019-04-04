ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Community Theatre will present the premier performances of a new play, "O’Donnell’s Pub," written by Zanesville native Christopher Brooks.



The production opens with 8 p.m. performances on April 5, 6, 12 and 13. There will also be two Sunday matinees on April 7 and 14 at 2:30 p.m.



Brooks grew up in Zanesville and has worked as a film music producer, supervisor and editor with over 250 films films and TV shows (Goodfellas, Pirates of the Caribbean, Galavant) to his credit. Brooks is also an adjunct professor at USC and a frequent lecturer at New York University and Johns Hopkins University.



"O’Donnell’s Pub" is the story of Molly Fischer, a young woman at a crossroad in her life. Molly is played for ZCT by Reanna Warne. The surprise inheritance of a pub in Ireland comes from an uncle Molly never knew she had. This leads her to a charming pub and a cast of loveable oddballs who adopt Molly as one of their own. The parts of Molly’s American boyfriend, Tanner, and her would-be Irish boyfriend, Connor, are both played by Hunter Lepi. Bob Skidmore will appear as John Doyle, known to all as simply John the Barman. Paddy, the mysteriously silent regular at O’Donnell’s, will be played by Jan Smith. Mollie Winland will appear as Mary Malone, postmistress of Ballycorn and exceptional busybody. Eric Blake will play the part of Derrick, pub regular, golfer and general source of irritation to all. April Fox will be seen as sportscaster Victoria and the Lottery Lady. Phil Sakal will be seen as sportscaster Colin, and darts champion Sir Nicky Woolley. Kara Kelly will play Sir Nicky’s opponent, "Deadeye" Dunham. Other characters will be played by Katie Gahagan, Jonah Gahagan, Jim Hoskinson, Alaine Kay, Kara Kelly, Angel Palmer, Jane Ann Perry and Phil Sakal.



A meet-the author and the cast open house will be Thursday, April 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Weasel Boy Brewing Company, 126 Muskingum Avenue. This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Tickets for performances of O’Donnell’s Pub are $15 for adults; $10 for students, seniors and military; and $5 for youth ages 12 and under.



For more information, phone the theatre box office at 740-455-6487 or visit www.zct.org.