The St. Ambrose Youth Ministry will host a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at the church hall and grounds, 10692 Freedom St., Garrettsville.



The pancake breakfast will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $4 for kids under 6 and $15 for families.



Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 11801, the Easter Egg Hunt for all ages is free and begins at 10 a.m., rain or shine.