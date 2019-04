The Prayer Shawl Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the Rootstown United Methodist Church, 4065 S.R., 44.



Yarn is provided and the meeting is for those who knit or crochet or who would like to learn.



For more information, call the church office at 330-325-1426 or text/call Tammy Richards at 330-488-4202 and leave a message.