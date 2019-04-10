NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities (TuscBDD) recently added a newly-appointed TuscBDD Board member, Andrea Legg. The Board is comprised of seven members. Ms. Legg was appointed by the Tuscarawas County Commissioners and is currently employed as the Assistant Director at the Tuscarawas County Public Library.



Ms. Legg is the mother to a child with a complex medical history who benefitted from Help Me Grow and TuscBDD Early Intervention services during the first three years of his life. Although her son no longer requires intervention services from TuscBDD, the experience of working closely with a team of doctors, nurses, and therapists (physical, occupational, and speech) to help him to achieve significant developmental milestones is something that Ms. Legg feels has forever changed her perspective both as a parent and a professional.



"I am honored to serve the Tuscarawas County community as a member of its Board of Developmental Disabilities," Legg said. "I'm especially looking forward to learning more about the unique challenges in our community that need addressed and collaborating with the incredibly committed and forward-thinking individuals of the Board to help bring about impactful solutions."



Additionally, Ms. Legg currently serves as a volunteer parent mentor and family liaison for Akron Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and has participated in the Ohio Perinatal Quality collaborative project to help improve the outcomes of tracheostomy and ventilator-dependent patients once they are discharged home from the NICU. Officials said Ms. Legg is passionate about not only advocating for her son, but for anyone who may be unable to adequately identify or articulate their necessities or wishes.



"We are pleased to have Andrea taking on this role at the Board," expressed TuscBDD Superintendent, Nate Kamban. "Andrea was involved in TuscBDD’s Early Intervention program several years ago when her son was receiving services. Her personal experience gives her the unique perspective that is needed to effectively guide the Board as we continue to move forward."