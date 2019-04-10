Last week I mentioned hearing David on the radio as he talked of seeing people as Jesus sees them. That same day he read a quote that made me stop and think. I’m sorry I don’t know from whom, where or even when the quote originated but it seemed to contain a message that deserves repeating. "Somebody somewhere is depending on you to do what God has called you to do."



I have spent much time thinking about the words of that quote since David read it. My mind is full of questions. First of all was it for me? Has God called me to a work that I am not doing? What? Who will it help and where is this someone who is depending on me? I have asked many times if He wants more from me but no clear answer has come. Could it be that I am to expand the job I have? Maybe this time the message is for someone else.



I believe the Bible teaches that God gives Christians talents and gifts to be used for Him. Some of these may be larger with more responsibility. Many gifts may require that the work be done behind the scenes where it seems no one will even notice. Others may fall somewhere in between. No matter the size, the importance, or the time required it needs to be done. When God calls He certainly deserves an answer. Does He need my hands to get the job done? No, He doesn’t. Do I need to help in some small way gaining the satisfaction of pleasing my Father? Yes, I do.



"Somebody somewhere is depending on you to do what God has called you to do."



It is a real blessing to know that God will use each of His children in the very special way, according to the gift He has given, bringing satisfaction to the child’s heart and glory to the Father.