Road restriction



PLAINFIELD — The Ohio Department of Transportation will restrict Route 93 to one lane north of Plainfield beginning April 8 for a bridge replacement project. A signalized lane closure will occur just south of Township Road 456. The contractor is Righter Company Inc. and the project is estimated to be completed by Oct. 15, weather permitting. Contact ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey, 740-323-5204 or D05.PIO@dot.state.oh.us, for additional information.



Easter Egg Hunt



Newcomerstown Elks Lodge 1555 and the Nazarene Church will sponsor the Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 13, beginning at 10 a.m. at Cy Young Park. Age groups are 0-2 (with or without help), 3-4, 5-7, 8-10. There will be eggs filled with candy and money as well as "special eggs."



Candy sale



The annual Easter "Candy, Cookie & Craft" sale at Christ United Methodist Church will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13. Participants can make their own selections of any of the candy and cookies at $6.50 per pound. The event at the River of Life Center, 648 Oak St., Newcomerstown, is sponsored by the Cuba Mission Team and the River Ringers bell choir.



Scrap Iron Drive



Boy Scout Troop 424 of Newcomerstown will be conducting a scrap iron drive in conjunction with Newcomerstown’s spring clean-up. Funds raised will be used for a troop trip to Gettysburg this summer. Scrap iron may be dropped off at the Street Department’s yard on Friday, May 3, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Enter the yard through the recycle center on State Street and exit to College Street. For more information or to schedule a pick up, text or call Lee Russell at 740-502-4529 or Ryan Reneker at 330-401-2024.



Spaghetti supper



Calvary United Methodist Church will hold their spring spaghetti supper on Saturday, April 13, from 4 - 7 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread, beverage, and homemade desserts. The church is handicap accessible and is located at the corner of State Street and Heller Drive.



Class of 1956



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1956 will be meeting at noon at the Unusual Junction on April 11 for lunch.



Class of 1958



Newcomerstown High Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, April 11, at 12:30 p.m. in Mindy’s Restaurant, 221 W. Third Street, Dover.



Class of 1960



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday, April 10, at the Unusual Junction, 56310 U.S. Rte 36, West Lafayette.



Special meeting



The Indian Valley Board of Education will have a special board meeting Wednesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at the Indian Valley Middle School conference room to consider the potential employment of a public employee and to prepare for negotiations with no action to be taken.



EGGsplosion



Chili Crossroads Bible Church 29445 County Road 10, Fresno, will host an Easter EGGsplosion Sunday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. The free event includes face painting, an egg catapult with real eggs, an encouraging message and inspiring music. Register the family for a special children’s service at www.ChiliEaster.com or call 740-545-9707.



Laser seminar



Bliss Veterinary Services, 488 E. Canal St., Newcomerstown, will offer a free information seminar on laser therapy at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. There will be free food, door prizes and a question and answer period with Dr. Sara Bliss on topics related to pet health and how laser therapy may help. Laser therapy is a surgery and drug free treatment that enhances the body’s natural ability to heal. For information or to register, call 330-663-1935.



Awards Night



The Newcomerstown High School Spring Awards Night will be Thursday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the High School gym.



School reunion



The annual Plainfield School Reunion will be Sunday, June 2, at the Linton Community Center (formerly Plainfield Elementary School). This is open to anyone who graduated from or attended Plainfield School. Honored will be the Class of 1959 whose members were the last graduating class at Plainfield. Doors will open at noon with dinner catered by Schumaker Farms beginning at 1 p.m. The program will be "Remember When with Music Memories." Those attending are asked to bring any music memorabilia to share. Advance reservations before May 21 are required for meal. Call Carol at 740-439-1493 or Mary Lou at 740-545-6968.



Pizza Blast



There will be an all-you-can-eat Pizza Blast at Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10 Fresno, Friday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church just got a new pizza oven that can make over four times the pizza than before. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Get tickets from people in the community who are selling them or at www.pizzablastohio.com. For information, call 740-545-9707.