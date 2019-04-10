Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Thursday, April 4



5:30 a.m. Speed violation. E. Canal Street. Male, 20, of Dresden, cited.



5:54 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 26, of Baltic, cited.



9:47 a.m. Assisted medical personnel. Carol Street. Female, 47, of Canton, charged with disorderly conduct.



11:36 a.m. Money stolen. W. State Street. Report taken.



12:37 p.m. Assisted West Lafayette police. Route 258.



3:20 p.m. Assistance requested. W. Church Street. Log note.



5:21 p.m. Refusing to given an item back. Mill Alley. Civil issue.



6:03 p.m. Reckless driver. S. River Street. Gone on arrival.



6:50 p.m. Unwanted males. N. Goodrich Street. Unable to locate.



7:16 p.m. Unsafe vehicle. Walnut Street. Advised.



11:36 p.m. Suspicious activity. Keiser Hill Road. Log note.



Wednesday, April 3



2:10 a.m. Two people arguing. N. College Street. Warning issued.



9:16 a.m. Traffic violation. N. College Street. Warning issued.



11:03 a.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. S. River Street.



12:49 p.m. Traffic violation. County Road 9. Warning issued.



1:52 p.m. Traffic violation. Scott Drive/Wes Court. Warning issued.



4:41 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



4:48 p.m. Speed violation. E. Canal Street. Male, 43, of West Lafayette, cited.



5:17p.m. Possible scam. Barnett Avenue. Advised.



5:56 p.m. Domestic complaint. Woody Hayes Drive. Unfounded.



Tuesday, April 2



8:35 a.m. Traffic violation. Canal Road. Warning issued.



9 a.m. Vehicle lockout. Neighbor Street. Assisted.



12:02 p.m. Extra patrols requested. E. Canal Street. Log note.



12;48 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Ray Street.



2:10 p.m. Argumentative parent. Beaver Street. Report taken.



3:43 p.m. Unwanted person. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



4:17 p.m. Suspicious person. Heller Drive. Gone on arrival.



6:25 p.m. Theft complaint. E. State Street. Report taken.



8:49 p.m. Possible threats. W. State Street. Log note.



10:25 p.m. Harassment complaint. Oxford Square Lane. Advised.



Monday, April 1



2:23 a.m. Suspicious activity. Adena Drive. Checks Ok.



7:10 a.m. Dog at-large. E. Canal Street. Log note.



9:43 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Advised.



9:50 a.m. Odor investigation. E. State Road. Referred to other agency.



11:40 a.m. Vehicle lockout. N. College Street. Assisted.



12:49 p.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.



6:04 p.m. Unwanted person. W. Main Street. Advised.



7 p.m. Parking complaint. Chestnut Street. Advised.



7:19 p.m. Possible scam. Barnetta Avenue. Advised.



9 p.m. Traffic violation. S. Bridge Street. Warning issued.



10:01 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



Sunday, March 31



1:16 a.m. Suspicious person and vehicle. Oxford Square Lane. Checks Ok.



2:20 a.m. Extra patrols requested. Tuscarawas Avenue. Checks Ok.



2:28 a.m. Intoxicated motorist. Martin Luther King Drive. Male, 33, of Newcomerstown, cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and obstructing official business.



3:23 a.m. Hydrant struck by a vehicle. Oak Street. Report taken.



9:46 a.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street. Warning issued.



9:40 p.m. Threats. W. State Street. Report taken.



Saturday, March 30



2:37 a.m. Fictitious license plates. E. State Street. Male, 32, of Newcomerstown, cited.



1:21 p.m. Traffic violation. Goodrich Street. Warning issued.



1:25 p.m. Trash in driveway. Pearl Street. Checks Ok.



2:47 p.m. Suspicious person. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.



9:32 p.m. Open door. W. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



Friday, March 29



1:18 a.m. Dog at-large. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



2:32 a.m. Speed violation. S. River Street. Male, 26, of Newcomerstown, cited.



8:48 a.m. Statue stolen. N. College Street. Report taken.



9:32 a.m. Erratic driver. U.S. 36. Referred to other agency.



11:39 a.m. Trash complaint. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.



12:24 p.m. Assisted Department of Job and Family Services. W. Main Street.



12:30 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Neighbor Street. Checks Ok.



2:51 p.m. Non-injury accident. General Street. Report taken.



3:04 p.m. Unsafe vehicle. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



5:04 p.m. Threat complaint. Eastgate Avenue. Referred to other agency.



5:57 p.m. Disorderly conduct. E. Church Street. Male, 23, of Dennison, charged.



8:56 p.m. Loud music. Neighbor Street. Advised.



9:12 p.m. Theft complaint. E. State Street. Report taken.



10:21 p.m. Theft complaint. Pearl Street. Report taken.



Thursday, March 28



12:51 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. N. College Street. Assisted.



2:01 p.m. Custody dispute. S.College Street. Log note.



2:29 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Lick Run Road. Referred to other agency.



3:06 p.m. Assistance request. Beaver Street. Assisted.



3:44 p.m. Loud music. Cross Street. Advised.



5:48 p.m. Possible harassment. Ray Street. Advised.



9:21 p.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street/E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



10:08 p.m. Traffic violation. Beaver Street. Warning issued.



11:19 p.m. Assisted Coshocton Coshocton Sheriff’s Office. W. Church Street. Log note.







Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Thursday, April 4



7:26 p.m., well being check for children, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.



8:38 a.m., garage door alarm, Walnut Street South, Gnadenhutten.



Wednesday, April 3



4:42 p.m., emergency message delivered, Gilmore Road SE, Gnadenhutten.



2:50 p.m., multiple people screaming, N. St. Clairsville Street, Port Washington.



Tuesday, April 2



8:51 p.m., 911 hang-up call, West Hill Road SW, Port Washington.



5:16 p.m., emergency message delivered, Gilmore Road SE, Gnadenhutten.



2:01 p.m., wife is missing from residence, Hawk Road SW, Newcomerstown; Tri-County EMS and deputy.



8:07 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Gravel Lick Road SW, Port Washington.



12:51 a.m., highway patrol requested K-9 assistance, U.S. 36, Newcomerstown.



Monday, April 1



12:37 p.m., cooler found along a roadway, Route 416 SE, Gnadenhutten.



Sunday, March 31



2:15 p.m., active disturbance, Barnhill Road, Midvale.



Saturday, March 30



2:53 a.m., two males arguing, Main Street East, Gnadenhutten.



2:42 a.m., K-9 assistance requested by village police, E. Street Street, Newcomerstown.



12:32 a.m., possible intoxicated motorist reported by the highway patrol, Interstate 77, Newcomerstown.



Friday, March 29



3:56 p.m., chickens roaming the neighborhood, E. State Road SW, Newcomerstown.



3:02 p.m., back pack found at an intersection, Hillview Drive SW, Newcomerstown.



2:31 p.m., bullets found inside a home, Hammersly Drive, Tuscarawas.



2:20 p.m., buried extension cord connecting a residence to a village building, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas. Citation for theft pending.



Thursday, March 28



2:36 p.m., private property accident, Lick Run Road SW, Newcomerstown.



9:40 a.m., medication stolen from a porch, Pleasant Valley Road SE, Newcomerstown.



8:16 a.m., Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office requested a deputy check a property for a stolen vehicle, Church Road SW, Newcomerstown.



1:37 a.m., assisted medical personnel at a disturbance, E.Cherry Street, Tuscarawas.



1:36 a.m., male walking home from a tavern reported he was no longer able to walk, School Street, Tuscarawas.