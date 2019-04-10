Newcomerstown
Police Dept.
Thursday, April 4
5:30 a.m. Speed violation. E. Canal Street. Male, 20, of Dresden, cited.
5:54 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 26, of Baltic, cited.
9:47 a.m. Assisted medical personnel. Carol Street. Female, 47, of Canton, charged with disorderly conduct.
11:36 a.m. Money stolen. W. State Street. Report taken.
12:37 p.m. Assisted West Lafayette police. Route 258.
3:20 p.m. Assistance requested. W. Church Street. Log note.
5:21 p.m. Refusing to given an item back. Mill Alley. Civil issue.
6:03 p.m. Reckless driver. S. River Street. Gone on arrival.
6:50 p.m. Unwanted males. N. Goodrich Street. Unable to locate.
7:16 p.m. Unsafe vehicle. Walnut Street. Advised.
11:36 p.m. Suspicious activity. Keiser Hill Road. Log note.
Wednesday, April 3
2:10 a.m. Two people arguing. N. College Street. Warning issued.
9:16 a.m. Traffic violation. N. College Street. Warning issued.
11:03 a.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. S. River Street.
12:49 p.m. Traffic violation. County Road 9. Warning issued.
1:52 p.m. Traffic violation. Scott Drive/Wes Court. Warning issued.
4:41 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
4:48 p.m. Speed violation. E. Canal Street. Male, 43, of West Lafayette, cited.
5:17p.m. Possible scam. Barnett Avenue. Advised.
5:56 p.m. Domestic complaint. Woody Hayes Drive. Unfounded.
Tuesday, April 2
8:35 a.m. Traffic violation. Canal Road. Warning issued.
9 a.m. Vehicle lockout. Neighbor Street. Assisted.
12:02 p.m. Extra patrols requested. E. Canal Street. Log note.
12;48 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Ray Street.
2:10 p.m. Argumentative parent. Beaver Street. Report taken.
3:43 p.m. Unwanted person. W. State Street. Unable to locate.
4:17 p.m. Suspicious person. Heller Drive. Gone on arrival.
6:25 p.m. Theft complaint. E. State Street. Report taken.
8:49 p.m. Possible threats. W. State Street. Log note.
10:25 p.m. Harassment complaint. Oxford Square Lane. Advised.
Monday, April 1
2:23 a.m. Suspicious activity. Adena Drive. Checks Ok.
7:10 a.m. Dog at-large. E. Canal Street. Log note.
9:43 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Advised.
9:50 a.m. Odor investigation. E. State Road. Referred to other agency.
11:40 a.m. Vehicle lockout. N. College Street. Assisted.
12:49 p.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.
6:04 p.m. Unwanted person. W. Main Street. Advised.
7 p.m. Parking complaint. Chestnut Street. Advised.
7:19 p.m. Possible scam. Barnetta Avenue. Advised.
9 p.m. Traffic violation. S. Bridge Street. Warning issued.
10:01 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
Sunday, March 31
1:16 a.m. Suspicious person and vehicle. Oxford Square Lane. Checks Ok.
2:20 a.m. Extra patrols requested. Tuscarawas Avenue. Checks Ok.
2:28 a.m. Intoxicated motorist. Martin Luther King Drive. Male, 33, of Newcomerstown, cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and obstructing official business.
3:23 a.m. Hydrant struck by a vehicle. Oak Street. Report taken.
9:46 a.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street. Warning issued.
9:40 p.m. Threats. W. State Street. Report taken.
Saturday, March 30
2:37 a.m. Fictitious license plates. E. State Street. Male, 32, of Newcomerstown, cited.
1:21 p.m. Traffic violation. Goodrich Street. Warning issued.
1:25 p.m. Trash in driveway. Pearl Street. Checks Ok.
2:47 p.m. Suspicious person. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.
9:32 p.m. Open door. W. Canal Street. Checks Ok.
Friday, March 29
1:18 a.m. Dog at-large. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
2:32 a.m. Speed violation. S. River Street. Male, 26, of Newcomerstown, cited.
8:48 a.m. Statue stolen. N. College Street. Report taken.
9:32 a.m. Erratic driver. U.S. 36. Referred to other agency.
11:39 a.m. Trash complaint. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.
12:24 p.m. Assisted Department of Job and Family Services. W. Main Street.
12:30 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Neighbor Street. Checks Ok.
2:51 p.m. Non-injury accident. General Street. Report taken.
3:04 p.m. Unsafe vehicle. W. State Street. Unable to locate.
5:04 p.m. Threat complaint. Eastgate Avenue. Referred to other agency.
5:57 p.m. Disorderly conduct. E. Church Street. Male, 23, of Dennison, charged.
8:56 p.m. Loud music. Neighbor Street. Advised.
9:12 p.m. Theft complaint. E. State Street. Report taken.
10:21 p.m. Theft complaint. Pearl Street. Report taken.
Thursday, March 28
12:51 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. N. College Street. Assisted.
2:01 p.m. Custody dispute. S.College Street. Log note.
2:29 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Lick Run Road. Referred to other agency.
3:06 p.m. Assistance request. Beaver Street. Assisted.
3:44 p.m. Loud music. Cross Street. Advised.
5:48 p.m. Possible harassment. Ray Street. Advised.
9:21 p.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street/E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
10:08 p.m. Traffic violation. Beaver Street. Warning issued.
11:19 p.m. Assisted Coshocton Coshocton Sheriff’s Office. W. Church Street. Log note.
Tuscarawas-co.
911/Sheriff
Thursday, April 4
7:26 p.m., well being check for children, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.
8:38 a.m., garage door alarm, Walnut Street South, Gnadenhutten.
Wednesday, April 3
4:42 p.m., emergency message delivered, Gilmore Road SE, Gnadenhutten.
2:50 p.m., multiple people screaming, N. St. Clairsville Street, Port Washington.
Tuesday, April 2
8:51 p.m., 911 hang-up call, West Hill Road SW, Port Washington.
5:16 p.m., emergency message delivered, Gilmore Road SE, Gnadenhutten.
2:01 p.m., wife is missing from residence, Hawk Road SW, Newcomerstown; Tri-County EMS and deputy.
8:07 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Gravel Lick Road SW, Port Washington.
12:51 a.m., highway patrol requested K-9 assistance, U.S. 36, Newcomerstown.
Monday, April 1
12:37 p.m., cooler found along a roadway, Route 416 SE, Gnadenhutten.
Sunday, March 31
2:15 p.m., active disturbance, Barnhill Road, Midvale.
Saturday, March 30
2:53 a.m., two males arguing, Main Street East, Gnadenhutten.
2:42 a.m., K-9 assistance requested by village police, E. Street Street, Newcomerstown.
12:32 a.m., possible intoxicated motorist reported by the highway patrol, Interstate 77, Newcomerstown.
Friday, March 29
3:56 p.m., chickens roaming the neighborhood, E. State Road SW, Newcomerstown.
3:02 p.m., back pack found at an intersection, Hillview Drive SW, Newcomerstown.
2:31 p.m., bullets found inside a home, Hammersly Drive, Tuscarawas.
2:20 p.m., buried extension cord connecting a residence to a village building, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas. Citation for theft pending.
Thursday, March 28
2:36 p.m., private property accident, Lick Run Road SW, Newcomerstown.
9:40 a.m., medication stolen from a porch, Pleasant Valley Road SE, Newcomerstown.
8:16 a.m., Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office requested a deputy check a property for a stolen vehicle, Church Road SW, Newcomerstown.
1:37 a.m., assisted medical personnel at a disturbance, E.Cherry Street, Tuscarawas.
1:36 a.m., male walking home from a tavern reported he was no longer able to walk, School Street, Tuscarawas.