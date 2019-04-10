NEW PHILADELPHIA — A mistrial was declared by Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court Judge Edward O’Farrell in the Ian Cultrona trial Wednesday, but only for three counts of attempted murder.



Jurors returned guilty and not guilty verdicts as to the remaining five charges and firearm specifications, according to staff at the Tuscarawas County Clerk of Courts Office.



While Cultrona, 36, was acquitted of one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony, and the accompanying firearms specification, he was convicted of three counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.



The jury acquitted the Coshocton resident of the firearm specification with the aggravated robbery conviction, but found proof a firearm was used in each of the felonious assault convictions.



Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. Jurors deliberated Tuesday and Wednesday before returning the verdicts.



It will be up to Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer if he wants to retry the attempted murder charges.



The shooting cost a 17-year-old part of a finger.



Styer recently reported Cultrona turned down a plea deal that included a recommendation for a 12-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated robbery and a related gun specification. Jurors only convicted Cultrona on the aggravated robbery charge.



In return, the prosecutor would have dropped the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and conspiracy.



Cultrona is being held without bail after having fled to Pennsylvania. The Coshocton resident removed an electronic monitoring device before leaving Ohio, and he was caught in Pennsylvania’s Beaver County.



The shooting and robbery occurred on Liberty Road in Oxford Township southeast of Newcomerstown.



Deputies determined that two people had agreed to meet on Liberty Road for a drug deal that ended with shots being fired at the victim, who later went to the Newcomerstown Police Department.



Others indicted by a Tuscarawas County grand jury included Douglas M. Casteel, 29, Newcomerstown; Lucian A. Lambes, 22, Newcomerstown; and Samantha S. Owen, 29, Newcomerstown.