The Carl D. Portz Scholarship Committee of St. Paul Lutheran Church met on March 31 to review procedures for the 2019-2020 school year.



Scholarships are available to students having sophomore or higher status and enrolled at any four year accredited college or university in a course of study leading to a baccalaureate degree. Scholarships are also available to students pursuing a graduate degree.



Applications and details are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the office of St. Paul Lutheran Church, 121 S. College St., Newcomerstown.