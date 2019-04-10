TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Newcomerstown Middle School students, Alex Ham, Alicia Moore, Jon Johnson, Kearstyn Moore, Cydney McMillan, Rachel Hendricks and Kennedy Hensley participated in the Tuscarawas-Carroll-Harrison County Honors Band.



Newcomerstown Middle School students Kole Carpenter and Shawn Baker won first and second place, respectively, in the "If I Could Take My Pet to School, My Pet Would..." essay contest.



In local sports, Ridgewood beats Conotton Valley, 21-1.



Deaths: Charles O. Rexroad, 63; Ruth E. Carothers, 89; Bernard O. Watson, 93; Lisa Jeannene Boyer, 47; Richard H. (Dick) Crowthers, 75; Donald L. Jackson, 38; Brenda K. Taylor, 53.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Barn owned by Ann and John Rawdon, Stonecreek Rd., Newcomerstown, destroyed by fire. Fire personnel from Newcomerstown, Delaware Valley, Stone Creek, Gnadenhutten and York Township fought the blaze.



Emily Miller named Ray Kroc Award winner at Newcomerstown Middle School.



Trojans girls track team won quadrangular meet with 85 points over Jewett-Scio, Strasburg and Hiland with firsts won by Jamie Welch, 100 meter dash and 200, Michelle Somogye in shot and discus, and Tonya Mozena, high jump.



Trojan boys scored 98 1/2 points for tri-angular meet win over Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Lakeland with firsts won by Gary Stahl in shot put, Chad Rose in pole vault, and Raymond Truex, 3200 meter run.



Indian Valley Braves baseball team defeated Dover 8-5, Coshocton 9-0, Canton Timken 23-5, and Lakewood 9-8.



Theresa Berry was elected president of Ridgewood FFA.



Married: Nicole Elaine Nigro and Ryan Daniel Styer, Aug. 29.



Deaths: Beulah L. Durben, 80; Russell E. Baker, 82; George Rothenstein Jr., 76; Marian J. Bambeck, 91; Helen Swigert, 83; John R. McPherson, 71.







THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



One-car crash on Rt. 541 near Kimbolton claimed the lives of Roscoe F. Durbin, 33, Kimbolton, and two Cambridge residents.



Robert Jacobs, Guernsey, presented watch from Simonds Industries in recognition of 45 years of service. Jacobs started working at the Newcomerstown plant at age 16.



Death: Mary E. Popko, 58.







FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



The Newcomerstown News updated newswriting equipment with electronic mini-disk terminals.



Forty-year service pins awarded to Donald Porcher, Wilburn Norman, Robert Palmer, Nick Pappas and Harry Jackson at Simonds Cutting Tools.



Raymond G. Wells promoted to market development for Newcomerstown plant of General Tire & Rubber Plastic Film Co.



Hickory Falt Greens bowling team made up of Dave Elliott, Dale Boyd, Chet Tyson, Ron Mathews and Howard Groff won Emerald Lanes tournament with a 3100 score. All-Events champ was Carl Groff with a 1929. Pool tournament winners were Dave Elliott, first, and Mitch Wolff, second.



Married: Rita Annette Perry and Lewis Edward Tipton II, March 24; Cheryl A. Brown and Dennis M. Durbin, March 23.



Deaths: Herman Booth, 76; Robert Streeter Sr., 53; Elizabeht Gombar Moransky, 65; Mrs. Lloyd (Jane) McCrone, 50; Mrs. Bessie J. Ames, 76; Mrs. William (Gladys) Hughes, 80; Kenneth L. Morrison, 59.







FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Fourth annual fund-raising drive of local Citizens Scholarship Foundation underway with Dave Gress, John Hackenbracht, Dick Roe, Mary Ervin and Jan McPeek, committee members.



Some 100 teachers of Indian Valley School District strike for several days.



Despite rain, some 250 children participate in annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the American Legion and VFW at Cy Young Park.



NHS Latin II class members, Ellen Brode, Vicki Kees, Pam Lenzo, Jeannie Myers, Kevin Schmidt, Steve Castle, Tom Heller and Cathy Couts, and teacher Audrey Barthalow leave for 10 day trip to Rome, Italy.



Deaths: Mrs. Rachel Art, 55; Thomas Hensley, 51; Mrs. Phoebe Holdsworth, 77; Mrs. Abi Ellen Roe, 76; Mrs. David Miller, 87; Mrs. Goldie Landis, 70.







SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Al Filman succeeded James Storck as exalted ruler of Newcomerstown Elks Lodge #1555.



Newcomerstown student, Jim Weber, and Ridgewood students Wendy Bower, David Grewell and David Lattimer advanced to state level after receiving superior ratings at district science fair.



Married: Maxine Watson and Roger Law; Barbara Patterson and Glenn Bricker; JoAnne Swinderman and Howard Freeman.



Deaths: Mrs. Elsie Black, 72; Mrs. Fred Opphile, 64.







SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



Some 500 children take part in egg hunt sponsored by Legion.



Oliver Ortt begins construction of Starlite Drive-In Theater.



Norvel Thompson, 22, Port Washington, suffers cerebral hemorrhage when his car runs into freight train here.



NHS again approved for membership in North Central Assn.



Russell MacQAueen elected president of Rotary.



Oriental Chapter OES marks 50th anniversary.



Mrs. Dale Shaw dies at Coshocton Hospital from burns.



Deaths: Mrs. Sara Deichler; Mertile Sneary; Mrs. Willis Festerly; Mrs. Amanda Long.



Marriages: Miss Ruby Belt and Don L. Harsh; Miss Delores Craigo and H.L. Schmidt; Miss Frances Winnett and Bernard Poorman.







EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Major Norman Imrie of the Columbus Dispatch speaks at local Chamber of Commerce dinner.



Clarence Carr and Donald Torr leave for Australia for employment.



Deputy squad takes action to protect coal miners from violence.







NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Mr. and Mrs. H.W. McFarland announce marriage of their daughter Olive to Robert Dungan.



Dental offices of Dr. G. W. Murray gutted by fire.



Annual LOOF Lodge banquet held at Gateway with 175 present.







ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Rev. Glenroie MacQueen called as pastor of First Presbyterian Church here.



Dr. Henry Kistler purchases property of Dr. Hosick at Main and Cross streets.



Ed Hamersley, contractor, puts concrete floor in LOOF meeting room.