Events at the Newcomerstown Senior Center, 222 S. Bridge St.:



April 8 - Craft, 12:15 p.m.



April 9 - Exercise, 10:30 a.m.; Senior Meeting, 12:15 p.m.



April 10 - Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.



April 11 - Euchre, 12:15 p.m.



April 12 - Exercise, 10:30 a.m.



April 15 - Exercise, 10:30 a.m.; Fun Day, 12:15 p.m.



April 16 - Tap dancing exercise, 12:15 p.m.



Lunch menus at the Newcomerstown Senior Center:



April 8 - Beef and dumplings, vegetable, fruit/dessert.



April 9 - Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit/dessert.



April 10 - Coneys, cole slaw, fruit/dessert.



April 11 - Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit/dessert.



April 12 - Fish, tator tots, vegetable, fruit/dessert.



April 15 - Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit/dessert.



April 16 - Pizza burgers, macaroni and cheese, fruit/dessert.



To make reservations, call 740-498-7128 by 9:30 a.m. and leave a message the day you wish to eat. Calling the day before would be better. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Take-out is ready by 11:25 a.m. A suggested donation of $3 is appreciated. The menu is always subject to change.