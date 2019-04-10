After hours of contentious debate, the Ohio House passed the controversial "heartbeat bill" this afternoon.

The audience, filled with proponents of abortion rights, immediately broke into loud shouts of protest after the 56-40 vote.

“The passage of this six-week ban on safe, legal, accessible and affordable abortion is not the will of the majority," NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland said in a prepared statement.

"It is the act of the minority which abused their authority to gerrymander Ohio’s legislative districts to give them the power to force their out-of-touch ideology on our state. We will work day and night to upend this attack on democracy to ensure that Ohio will once again have fair elections that result in elected officials that share our values and support reproductive freedom.”

State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, said in a statement: “A baby with a beating heart in the womb deserves the opportunity of being born. As a co-sponsor of the Heartbeat Bill since the moment I was elected, today’s vote will save countless lives. It’s time to end abortion in Ohio.”

“Elections matter,” said Aaron Baer, president of Citizens for Community Values. “Ohio voters have continued to send pro-life champions to the General Assembly, and today, we witnessed this hard work pay off.”

Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper said, “Republican politicians in Columbus are doing the bidding of right-wing special interest groups and lobbyists, instead of focusing on an agenda to support Ohio women and help Ohio kids. Rather than dealing with infant mortality or children’s health insurance, the Ohio GOP is pushing plainly unconstitutional legislation that is designed to ban abortion in the state."

Protests erupt as Reps. vote on Heartbeat Bill. Bill passes 56-40. Now goes back to Senate. pic.twitter.com/tooVf9dsDS

— Maggie Prosser (@ProsserMaggie) April 10, 2019

Earlier, wearing bright pink scarfs, blazers and blouses, women legislators and abortion-rights advocates alike gathered outside the Statehouse to voice contempt for the “heartbeat bill” before its hearing on the House floor this afternoon.

“The state of Ohio, through this bill, is attempting to force nearly all women, all pregnant women to carry their pregnancies to term no matter what, no matter what danger that pregnancy means to that woman.” Rep. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights, said.

In wake of the bill’s rapid movement through the legislature, Boyd — House Health committee ranking minority member — announced the formation of the Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus to work toward policy to empower black women.

“Trust women. Trust black women. Trust poor women. Trust women. Trust us with our own health-care decisions,” said Kersha Deibe of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio.

The “heartbeat bill” — Senate Bill 23 — passed in committee Tuesday, after weeks of witness testimony, proposed amendments and last-minute changes to the controversial legislation; the changes, opponents say, make it the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

The House is set to vote on its version of the bill today. If passed, it will head back to the Senate a vote and possibly more deliberation. The Senate may vote as early as today.

Protesters outside the House chambers could be heard inside as majority Republicans beat down every Democratic attempt to soften the abortion bill.

Mike Gonidakis, head of Ohio Right to Life, tweeted: "The Bible teaches and warns us that this world will condemn us and hate us for following God. Today is a prime example at the Statehouse."

Maggie Prosser is a fellow with the E.W. Scripps Statehouse News Bureau.

mprosser@dispatch.com

@ProsserMaggie