The Rockets are set to hit the hardwood two more times this season. The Rockets, who recently captured a state championship, have had a lot of success this season. Both games will provide opportunities for them to wow the crowd, officials said.



The first game will see the Rockets face first responders from Strasburg, Dover, New Philadelphia, and Newcomerstown. The game will be April 12, at Strasburg High School starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to Tuscarawas County Special Olympics.



The second game will see representatives of the Rockets join teams with players from Akron All-Star Training Club, Belmont County, Coshocton County, Guernsey County, Newcomerstown Schools, Stark County, and Stepping Stones. The representatives for the Rockets will be Alex Adkins, Kadyn Cook-Linamen, Easton Dillon, Deric Johnson, Matthew Medley, and Jason Murray, Jr. The game will be April 18, at Strasburg High School starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free,



A concession stand and 50/50 raffle will be available at both games.