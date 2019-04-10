Ten area high school seniors were honored recently at the 20th annual High School Leadership Awards luncheon sponsored by the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce at the Schoenbrunn Inn and Conference Center in New Philadelphia. The award recognizes one senior student from each high school in Tuscarawas County based on outstanding leadership, good citizenship, and service to their school and community.



The ten recipients were:



Hannah Maxhimer, daughter of Trina Eichel and Mike Maxhimer of Strasburg, was selected by the staff at Buckeye Career Center. She plans to attend Kent State University after passing her state board test to become a licensed cosmetologist.



Eric Debolt, son of Brandy and Jerry Debolt of Uhrichsville, plans on attending Marietta College to major in environmental engineering following graduation from Claymont High School.



Willow Cox, daughter of Julie and Marcus Cox, will graduate from Dover High School with plans to pursue a degree in neuroscience and psychology with a pre-medicine track.



Austin Fearon, son of Diane and Mark Fearon of Strasburg, will be attending the University of Mount Union majoring in accounting following graduation from Garaway High School.



RaeAnn Mizer, daughter of Jill Ross of New Philadelphia, will graduate from Indian Valley High School. Her future plans include attending Cleveland State University, where she will major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.



Candace Offman, daughter of Kelly Offman of Newcomerstown, plans to attend The Ohio State University and double major in history and political science following her graduation from Newcomerstown High School.



Aidan Harr, son of Tiff and Mark Harr of New Philadelphia, is a member of the Class of 2019 at New Philadelphia High School. He plans to attend the University of Akron's Williams Honor College to study chemical engineering.



Mitchel Neidenthal, son of Melanie and Matt Neidenthal of Strasburg, will attend Kent State University to study accounting after graduating from Strasburg-Franklin High School.



Austin Fantin, son of Lori and Tom Fantin of New Philadelphia, is a member of the Class of 2019 at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School. He plans to attend Walsh University majoring in biology - pre-medical.



Kaylyn Lloyd, daughter of Holly and Robert Lloyd of Bolivar, will attend Ohio University's Honors College.



Each of the recipients received a plaque and a Chamber Bucks gift certificate courtesy of the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce and the event sponsors: Buckeye Career Center, Dover Hydraulics, Dutch Creek Foods, East Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Eleet Cryogenics, First Federal Community Bank, Harpst Ross and Becker Co., LLC, Ohio Star Theater at Dutch Valley, Solid Rock Photos, The Commercial and Savings Bank, Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wayne Garage Door, and WTUZ 99.9 FM.