WEST LAFAYETTE — Officials of the West Lafayette Chamber of Commerce said they are "excited" to announce that the annual spring Yellow Flag Garage and Yard Sales will be Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.



Those participating should sign-up by April 24 at Dale Gress Real Estate, CC’s Village Market, East Coast Risk Management, Ridgewood General Store, Myers Country Diner, and Statements by Shannon for the sale to be listed on a map, or by May 1 for the Facebook listing. Receive a yellow flag when $5 listing fee is paid.



Officials invited area residents to "join us in the fun of either buying or selling. Contact Debbie, 740-502-6755; Christy, 740-502-2481; or Gwen, 740-502-0470. For reservations in Burt Park contact the Mayor’s Office at 740-545-6327.



On May 28 the West Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Kirk Street Event Center, is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive. The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at the Kirk Street Event Center, 113 S. Kirk St., West Lafayette from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact redcrossblood.org or 1-800-733-2767 to register to donate. Contact Gwen at 749-502-0470 for more information.



Get geared up July 25-27 for the West Lafayette Homecoming. The theme this year is "Put Me In, Coach!" The queen contestants will beautify Burt Park Thursday evening. Rides, food stands, games, bands, prize drawings, and the Homecoming Parade are Friday’s highlights. Stories and pet parades in the park, rides, food stands, games, bands, prize drawings, and fireworks are on Saturday’s agenda. For inquiries contact Debbie, 740-502-6755, or Christy 740-502-2481. To register for the parade contact Ed, 740-545-6353, or Dave, 740-545-9298. For firework contributions contact Steve, 740-502-0469.



Watch for more information about the West Lafayette Homecoming, September 6-7 Yellow Flag Sales, Halloween in the Park, and Christmas Parade with Santa sponsored by the West Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.