The ACLU of Ohio announced Thursday it will take the “Heartbeat Bill” to court and sue the state over the controversial measure — an announcement made just hours before Gov. Mike DeWine will sign the legislation into law.

Once signed, the measure — which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — would go into affect July 11 absent a court order.

ACLU said it will argue that Senate Bill 23 is unconstitutional and violates Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. DeWine, despite signing into law, has routinely acknowledged that the bill with be challenged in court.

“This legislation is blatantly unconstitutional and we will fight to the bitter end to ensure that this bill is permanently blocked,” said Freda Levenson, legal director of the ACLU Of Ohio. ”(This) is one of the most aggressive, oppressive, and radical attacks against women ever seen in this state and this country. ... We feel confident our impending litigation will ultimately prevail.”

Similar “Heartbeat Bills” have been struck down in Iowa, Kentucky, Arkansas and North Dakota. DeWine, despite signing the bill into law, has routinely acknowledged that the bill with be challenged in court.

