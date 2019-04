The Portage County Historical Society, 6549 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna, will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. May 18.



The event will feature a plant and antique sale. Vendors may purchase space for a donation of $20. Information must be received by May 1. Contact Criss Cefus at 330-628-0917.



This event is open to the public. All buildings will be open and refreshments will be available.