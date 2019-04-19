MILLERSBURG — The village of Millersburg will hold a spring cleanup day on Saturday, April 27, for village residents.



The drop-off location will be at the Millersburg Public Works Department, 600 Walkup St., Millersburg.



Workers will accept household waste, wood, concrete, brick, block, other construction or demolition debris and large items such as furniture, mattresses and metal items. Dried paint is accepted. Appliances containing Freon are accepted as long as the Freon has been evacuated and the appliance is properly tagged confirming evacuation.



Excluded items are all liquids, tires, hazardous materials, chemicals, batteries and animal carcasses or parts.



Hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-noon.



This is a free service to all Kimble Recycling & Disposal customers who reside in Millersburg. Proof of residency may be required. Customers with physical impairment or handicap may contact the village to arrange pickup of bulk items. Do not drop anything off before 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.



Anyone with questions on the event or wishing to schedule pickup service due to impairment or handicap should contact the Village Offices at 330-674-1886.