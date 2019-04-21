The KACC's 15th Annual Business, Community & Healthcare Expo and Taste of Kent 2019 was a big success thanks to so many people, organizations and groups. The chamber would not be able to plan and execute such an event without the efforts of so many others. Despite Mother Nature providing the nicest, warmest Saturday so far this year, the Expo attracted upwards of 1,000 attendees and nearly 100 vendors representing businesses of all sizes.



Thanks to Kent City Schools and the RHS administration and maintenance staff for the use of the high school facility, and being on hand throughout the event. Also, special thanks to Brent Pfeiffer and his energetic DECA students for help with set-up/tear-down and assisting vendors who truly appreciated their help. Countless comments were made regarding the 'very polite' students being available to help and guide vendors to their booth spaces.



We couldn't be more appreciative of the extraordinary number of sponsors for their support of this community event: UH Portage Medical Center (healthcare), Acorn Alley (entertainment), Record-Courier (media), Davey Tree Expert, Co (social media), Portage Community Bank (community), Marathon Financial Services (program), Sitting Pretty Linens (Taste of Kent).



We had a record 33 Business Sponsors: Acorn & Evergreen, All-A-Board Travel, Altercare, AMETEK, AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Brimfield Insurance Group, Centerpeace Yoga, Coleman Professional Services, College Town Kent, Copper Creek Apartments, Deb Cowell Photography, Family & Community Services, Fringe Salon & Spa, Furukawa Rock Drill USA, Ginn Advertising, Goodwill Industries, Hall-Green Agency, Hometown Bank, Jack Kohl Realty, Josh's Buckeye Carpet Cleaning, Kent State University Department of Recreational Services, Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center, Kent State University Student Center University Events and Conference Services, Metis Construction Services, Phoenix Enterprise Solutions, Portage Development Board, Ray's Place, Redwood Apartments, The Overlook, The UPS Store - Kent, Treno Ristorante, Twin Lake Veterinary Hospital and Weaver SecurShred.



The Taste of Kent was once again sponsored by Sitting Pretty Linens, and included veteran participants as well as a couple of first-timers: Belleria Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Bistro on Main, HoneyBaked Ham - Streetsboro, Kent Jaycees - Grill for Good, Little City Grill, Longhitano's Gallery Pub & Grill, Ray's Place, Rise & Shine Café, The Overlook, TRENO Ristorante. We appreciate their willingness to provide samples of their menu items. This year's Taste brought in $1,200 for the Chamber's Dan Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund. Much appreciation goes out to Mr. John Boston who provided great music while everyone enjoyed all of the delicious food.



We can't thank our sponsors, vendors, volunteers and everyone involved who helped make this year's Business, Community & Healthcare Expo and Taste of Kent a success enough. Without the efforts of so many, we wouldn't be able to have what has become one of the Chamber's most successful and popular fundraisers.



Lori Wemhoff, executive director, Kent Area Chamber of Commerce