Members of the Portage County Senior Center celebrated all April through June birthdays with cake, ice cream sundaes and song. The Avenue at Aurora supplied the cake and Kent Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center dished up the ice cream sundaes.



The Senior Center will hold a Kentucky Derby Party and fundraiser on May 1. Members are encouraged to wear their Kentucky Derby hats, and the art room has been set up with all the makings of a "fabulous" hat. There will be a prize for the best hat. "Kentucky Derby" cupcakes will also be served.



In addition, the senior center is raffling off five different baskets that were donated by Mulberry Gardens of Munroe Falls, Steven Smith, candidate for judge, Eric Edwards of SummaCare, and a few that have been put together with donations from Everyday Divinity Foot Care, Portage Parks District, Pat Engelhart, and other items donated by senior members.



Raffle tickets are available at the senior center and winners will be announced during bingo which starts at 10 a.m. The profits will be divided and used for program needs for the senior center and as the seniors’ donation to The Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day fundraiser.



There’s always something fun going on at the Senior Center so for more information, call 330-297-3456. The Senior Center is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna and is open to all seniors 60 and over in Portage County.