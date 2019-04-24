DELAWARE -- Ohio Wesleyan University presented its 2019 Golden Bishop Awards on April 13 to recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service.



At the event, Anna Davies of Saint Clairsville, was honored with the Meek Leadership Award, for exceptional leadership while at Ohio Wesleyan and the promise of exceptional leadership in the future, and recognition for President's Club senior membership. The club aids Ohio Wesleyan's president in supporting and advancing the goals and mission of the university.



Davies and all of the 2019 Golden Bishops represent the best of the best on campus.