GUERNSEY — Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden is praising the efforts of two deputies to de-escalate a potentially violent stand-off late Thursday night that ended with the arrest of an Euga Road resident.



The man was reportedly sitting in the middle of the northern Guernsey County road holding a .30-30 caliber rifle when deputies Chance Stoney and Scott Cunningham arrived. But, they were able to disarm him with the use of a Taser and prevent serious injuries to the suspect or deputies.



The 48-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released by The Daily Jeffersonian, allegedly tried to strike the deputies with the rifle leading to charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail as of press time Friday.



According to Major Jeremy Wilkinson, deputies were dispatched to the Euga Road home of a man released earlier this week from a Zanesville hospital after a caller reported he was sitting in the middle of Euga Road with a firearm.



Deputies reported the man asked them to shoot him when they arrived on scene just after 10 p.m. Instead, they held him at gunpoint while working to de-escalate the situation.



The caller had advised the gun did not contain ammunition, but the deputies treated it as if the gun was loaded.



The man reportedly refused to obey multiple commands to drop the gun and eventually turned the rifle around to hold it like a baseball bat. It was then he reportedly tried to strike deputies with the gun and was taken to the ground during which the Taser was deployed.



The man was secured in handcuffs and the gun was secured, bringing an end to the stand-off less than 10 minutes after deputies arrived on scene.



"I commend these deputies for de-escalating a situation that could have been very violent," said Paden. "The did a great job and nobody suffered any serious injuries."



A United Ambulance crew and Liberty Community Volunteer Fire Department first responders were dispatched to treat the suspect for minor injuries before he was transported to the county jail.



The man was scheduled to appear in the Cambridge Municipal Court to answer to the charges.



The incident remained under investigation by the sheriff’s office.