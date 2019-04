Senior Activity Day will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1, at Edinburg United Church, 4081 Rock Spring Road. The event is open to everyone 50 years of age or older,



The event is free and open to all area seniors. Those attending should bring a snack to share and perhaps a game they would like to play.



Those attending will eat at 11:30 a.m. and then visit and play games. For more information, call Eva at 330-256-7198.