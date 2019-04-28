AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. has added a new element to the list of health services provided to the area, endodontic treatment. On April 8, the dental team at AxessPointe was presented a grant award check from United Way of Portage County Giving Well, in the amount of $4,942. The donation has been used to purchase endodontic equipment in the Kent dental department located at 143 Gougler Ave.



"In Portage County, there is a clear need for our services. Many residents face daily challenges that prevent them from receiving quality medical and dental care. Almost 14 percent of the Portage County population is currently living in poverty and 7 percent of residents under the age of 65 do not have health insurance," stated Dr. Kristie Engler, chief dental director at AxessPointe.



"Many of our patients have limited access to transportation, making it difficult to follow through with referred services. In addition, many patients cannot afford the cost of endodontic treatment outside of AxessPointe," she said.



"This service expansion project will not just contribute to the overall health of residents, but it will also help patients to feel better physically, gain more confidence, potentially increase their chances of employment and allow them to learn more about the benefits of root canal therapy and treatment options. Overall, providing additional access through this program will give Portage County residents a better quality of life and help remove barriers so they can be their best self," said Engler.



United Way of Portage County provides financial support to community organizations, projects and programs through its Giving Well grants. These grants provide funding outside of the existing long-term Community Impact Grants. Although these grants are designed to meet emerging needs or one-time projects, the overall project outcomes should still align with United Way of Portage County’s long-range focus on education, income and health.



Giving Well grants are open to all eligible health and human service organizations operating within Portage County. United Way’s Community Needs Grants are made possible by the support of the Giving Well Family Foundation. For more information, call Maureen Gebhardt of United Way of Portage County at 330-297-1424.