LOUDONVILLE — University Hospitals (UH) has made a commitment to breathe new life into the old Kettering Hospital facility in Loudonville.



"All we have done in the way of new programs and offerings are designed to keep the facility open, but to ensure them in the future, people must use the services we offer."



So said Brian Finger, director of clinical services at UH Samaritan, in an address Thursday, April 18 to members of the Rotary Club of Loudonville. The program was arranged by Rotarian Ted Byerly.



Samaritan merged with UH in November of 2015, but no changes were made in operations until 2017, Finger said in opening his presentation. First tangible change was switching to a completely UH payroll system. Many changes have been made since, and will be culminated this coming October, when all UH facilities will be linked to one computer system. UH is a huge organization, with over 27,000 employees and facilities in place from Richland to Ashtabula counties, including Kettering in Loudonville and Samaritan in Ashland, and facilities under construction in New London and the Madison area in Richland County.



At Kettering, the biggest noticeable change was the opening of the Kettering Stat Care, an operation like an urgent care, in January of 2018. That operation was originally staffed by Michael Bitner, a Loudonville native and certified nurse practitioner, with Jeff Pendlebury and Emily Smith, also nurse practitioners, joining it. Today the stat-care is open Tuesdays through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Mondays, the only day the stat-care is not open, Dr. Megan Oberhauser, an internal medicine specialist, works at Kettering and can handle all but pediatric cases around her appointments.



Finger noted that he expected the stat care will be rebranded as an urgent care at some point. UH offers stat-care services in many of its non-hospital operations, and will include them in its new facilities in Madison and New London.



Additionally, starting in December of 2018, physical therapy services were returned to Kettering, with examinations offered Mondays and half a day Fridays, and treatments scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



Finger said that physical therapy services can be ordered at Kettering by all physicians, not just those affiliated with the UH network.



Radiology services also are offered whenever the stat-care is open, and also can be ordered by any physician.



In addition, blood draws and other nursing services continue to be provided by Cathy Conrad, a familiar face on the Kettering staff.



Finger spoke with enthusiasm about new specialists who are affiliated with UH Samaritan, including a cardiologist, an internal cardiologist, a pain management specialist, an internal medicine, nephrology and critical care specialist, a radiologist, a new Emergency Department director, and an infusion and chemotherapy specialist. Coming soon will be a hematologist.



He said telemedicine clinics also are now offered via skype.



He said UH struggles with insurance coverage misinformation, and urged anyone concerned about whether their insurance coverage works in the UH system "to please call the hospital and ask."



Also, during the Rotary meeting Thursday John Stoops, chair of the club’s annual rose sale, reported members sold 365 dozen roses, and the project should net about $4,500.



That money is already committed to the second phase of Riverside Park Playground Upgrades, being orchestrated by the organization Growing Mohican Families.



Sharon Blubaugh, special events chair, reported that the annual Rotary Installation of Officers Banquet will be held Wednesday, May 29 at Deer Ridge in Bellville.