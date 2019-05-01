Harry McGee, 83, of Barnesville, joined our Lord, on the day of his anniversary to his wife of 58 years, Ruthann, on April 22, 2019. They are together again, walking hand in hand in the lasting beauty of heaven.



In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Stella (Carpenter) McGee; son, Brett McGee; brother, Paul McGee; and sister, Rita McKelvey.



Harry’s memory will live forever in the hearts of those who survive; daughters, Lisa (Steve) Whitehurst of Mobile, Alabama, Beth (Jay) Brooks of Columbus; son, Brad (Michele) McGee of Barnesville; grandchildren, Alisha (John) Santos, Sara and Isaac McGee, Leah Whitehurst, Isabella and Emma Brooks, Megan Perko, and Thad Velas; great-grandchildren, Benicio and Cristiano Santos; and brothers, Fred McGee of Senacaville, and Joe McGee of Canton.



A loving, devoted, and faithful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Harry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, as an Admiral Orderly from 1954 to 1957. He was a graduate of Batesville High School, member of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. He had worked 60 years as an operating engineer for Local 18.



Family and friends were invited for visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 702 E. Main Street, Barnesville.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated with Father Dave Cornett presiding, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Assumption Catholic Church, 306 W. Main St., Barnesville. Burial followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Barnesville.



Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, visit:



kellykempbraidopatronfuneralhomes.com