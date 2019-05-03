Crafting with Marian’s "Book Bookend" program will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Garrettsville Branch of the Portage County District Library.



Those attending will learn how to make a bookend using old books, glue, and some creativity. Participants will also make an adult bookmark.



All supplies will be provided. This program is free and open to adults. However, there is a $5 fee to register for a seat, which is promptly refunded the day of the program. Available seats are limited. Call 330-527-4378 for registration or register in-person during the next visit to the library.