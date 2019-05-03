The following Portage properties were recently sold:

Atwater

Thomas and Carole Hans, to Jeffrey J Casserman, 2316 Porter Rd, $265,000

Aurora

Robert B and Camille Parr, to Ranjit Rout and Anupama Mohanry, 150 Cambridge Dr, $480,000

Unity Re LLC, to Daniel J and April Okeefe, Garfield, $200,000

Brian A and Amy C Dolzine, to Joshua K and Ashley M Schmidt, 740 Joseph Dr, $560,000

Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC, to Trona and Devanand Balkissoon, 729 Nancy Dr, $569,900

David B and Julie A Slisz, to Henry C and Sharon Baranowski, 1180 Parkway Blvd, W, $460,000

Brimfield

Andrew M and Michelle L Dodd, to Terrence P and Darla G Curtis, 4879 Gate Post Ln, $255,000

Matt Pruszynski, to Adam Simms, 3860 Selnik Rd,$180,000

Charlestown

David P Fletcher, to Arin J Morgan, Bronco, $93,000

Deerfield

C Ray Famiglia LLC, to Neo Group 1 LLC, Hartzell Rd, $25,100

Kent

Jay K and Paula L Liedel, to Chanjuan Chen and Harrison D Wicks, 921 Admore Dr, $225,000

Kondaur Cap Corp 2014-3, to Fields Collins Properties LLC, 1290 Carol Dr, $86,000

Roger and Vicky Newhouse, to Jason Kimble, 515 Cherry St, $89,500

Nvr Inc, to Ryan Piontkowski and Jessica Halabica, 1213 Garth Dr, $248,400

Luzader Philip L, to Edward Gump, 1035 Norwood St, $58,500

Anne M Finley, to Kelley E Mcginnis, 721 Stinaff St, $119,000

Mantua Township

Robert A and Darla K Remus, to Kevin J and Christine Detweiler, 4269 Woodhollow Dr, $225,000

Mogadore

Caralot LLC, to Vicki L Fisher, 4161 Millstone Ln, $235,100

Caralot LLC, to Nadine T Collins, Mogadore Rd, $35,000

Randolph

Leasure Robert E Jr, to Kathy J and Nathan A Minger, 3557 Laubert Rd, $278,000

Ravenna

Huntington Natl Bk, to Tand T LLC, 626 3rd St, $25,600

Jessica M Hensley, to Nichole Holloway, 111 Linden St, $80,500

Pamela A Speck, to Gage B Meek and Christina E Vento, 890 Mill Rd, $133,900

Lph Ents Inc, to Robert M and Tonya M Steiner, 1051 Susan Rd, $215,000

Ohio Ptshp, to Rocco M Sorboro, 475 Chestnut St, S, $24,000

Landmark Renovations LLC, to Mark Hirst, 315 Day St, $30,000

Rootstown

Roots-1 LLC, to Nvr Inc, 2674 Ivy Trl, $36,500

Ditech Finl LLC, to Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 4449 Lynn Rd, $75,000

Schiele Family Living Trust, to Rick and Kimberly A McGarr, 4182 Sabin Dr, $160,000

John C and Florence A Ress, to Justin and Alyssa Glenny, 3137 Sanford Rd, $235,000

Streetsboro

Doston B and Chante R Jones, to Eric J Vukmanic, 10017 Brushwood Dr, $232,000

Frontier Mv X LLC, to Nvr Inc, 1620 Crescent Dr, $56,700

K Hovnanian Forest Valley LLC, to Thomas E and Deborah L Demming, 9951 Forest Valley Ln, $274,100

Richard D and Marian Copley, to Anthony and Sarah Giordano, 2230 Hunting Valley Ln, $320,000

Thomas D Mesko, to Adam and Laura A Viera, 9301 Jefferson St, $157,000

Gordon E and Andrea Stevens, to Martin Hughes, 8670 White Tail Ln, $295,000

Suffield

Jennifer M and Daniel Kurkey, to Hillary and Kevin M Fink, 1341 Laura Ln, $215,000

Vicki L Fisher, to John and Betheny Dunfee, 648 Ticknor Rd, $255,000

John W and Betheny M Dunfee, to Jennifer L Schlarb, 1392 Whitehall Dr, $135,000

Windham

Stephen and Heather Kramer, to C Ray Famiglia LLC, 9538 Community Rd, $37,500