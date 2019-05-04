With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 11.



Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on May 11, before their letter carrier arrives. Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.



For additional information about this year's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.