LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Board of Directors of Farm Credit Mid-America has selected Laura Knoth, of Grand Rivers, Ky., as an appointed director to the board.



"We’re delighted to welcome Laura to the Board," said Andrew Wilson, board chairman and a grain, hay, pig and cattle farmer from Somerset. "Her experience and knowledge, inside and outside the business, will help Farm Credit Mid-America be able to grow constructively and to continue to provide customers exceptional financial support."



Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving nearly 90,000 customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. The board comprises elected and appointed directors, typically farmers and agribusiness owners who serve four year terms.



Knoth, who earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Kentucky, is an owner/partner in M&L Farms, Grand Rivers, Ky., a 750-acre operation, and manages another 250 acres for family. The farm produces corn and/or soybeans, hay and has 100 head of cows, quarter horses and draft horses.



She’s currently executive director of the Kentucky Corn Growers Association and Kentucky Small Grain Growers Association. She was recruited to the role from Kentucky Farm Bureau, where she held positions in public affairs, state and national lobbying, policy development, education, natural resources and commodity activities.