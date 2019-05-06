To help endangered mountain gorillas, the first step isn't replanting their degraded forest habitats, treating diseases or punishing poachers.

Each spring, when the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium sends conservationists to central Africa, their top priority is first helping people who live near gorillas. Partners in Conservation, in its 28th year, supports people in Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to ensure that they can make a living without turning to poaching or destroying habitats.

They've taught women to sew and weave baskets, paid gorilla trackers and veterinarians, and assisted the schools where their children attend. Partnerships and donations support existing conservation efforts.

For the first time, as they prepare to depart next week for a three-month trip to Africa, the zoo team has evidence that the holistic strategy is working.

Once on the brink of extinction, mountain gorilla populations have grown in the wild from 786 to more than 1,000 in the past 10 years, survey teams reported last year.

As a result, the species was downgraded from "critically endangered" to "endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, which categorizes species based on their risk of extinction.

"It's the best news possible," said Jeff Ramsey, Partners in Conservation founder and director. "It will be fun to celebrate with everybody and congratulate the people who are working in this area, day in and day out, for all the hard work they're doing. It's really paid off."

When the team's work started, trackers counted fewer than 300 animals and Rwanda was in the midst of a devastating civil war.

"If people can't take care of their family's needs, obviously the forest is going to be a necessary evil to satisfy those needs," Ramsey told The Dispatch. "Poachers aren't automatically bad, hateful people."

Mountain gorillas, unlike the western lowland gorillas kept at the Columbus Zoo, aren't a species that thrives when kept in human care. Therefore, conservationists must focus on animals in their native habitats to conduct research and assure their survival.

The species, the largest of all primates, is threatened by habitat destruction, poaching, snares set for other animals and disease spread by humans. It only lives in two regions, Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and the Virunga Massif, a chain of volcanoes stretching 174 square miles across Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It's the only one of nine African great ape subspecies experiencing a population increase.

The zoo and other groups supported the recent census, including the International Gorilla Conservation Programme, an initiative of Conservation International, Fauna & Flora International and World Wildlife Fund.

Officials with the latter, the world's largest conservation organization, commended the zoo's multi-faceted approach.

"The benefits derived from mountain gorilla conservation and tourism also extend to the human communities living alongside them," David Greer, who leads its great ape program, said in an email.

One project, for example, preserves forests by training honey poachers in beekeeping and providing equipment. Previously they used fire and smoke to harvest honey in forests, which disrupted habitats and caused fires.

Now they've increased honey production by 50%, Ramsey said.

Another project provides ex-poachers with goats for milk and breeding. Ramsey said the folks refer to themselves as "guardians of the forest" now, because anyone caught poaching again loses their goat.

"Through their goats, they now see the value of the forest," Ramsey said.

All projects are paid for with donations and the zoo's privately raised funds. The zoo hosts a Rwandan Fête fundraiser every year, for example, that brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars. It also sells items created by artisans in gift shops, with all proceeds going back to the program.

Dominique Bikaba, executive director of Strong Roots, said collaborating with Partners in Conservation is meaningful because of the group's long-term commitment and respect of native cultures. His group in the Democratic Republic of Congo works to conserve the eastern lowland gorilla, another critically endangered subspecies, through education, tree-planting and more.

During destructive wars of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the program continued to offer support, he said.

"You know your best friend in difficult periods," Bikaba said in an email. "Support from Partners in Conservation maintained high the morale of local communities and increased their hope."



Alissa Widman Neese is a staff reporter for The Columbus Dispatch.