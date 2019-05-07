David Evancho was selected to attend the 12th Annual National Association of Area Agencies on Aging’s Leadership Institute. The Institute was held at Georgetown University Hotel and Conference Center in Washington, DC, on February 20-22, 2019.



Increase your effectiveness working with teams and partners



Bring intention and commitment to addressing the challenges you and your agency face



Act strategically and with confidence



Stay refreshed and energized for the long-haul



Mr. Evancho highly recommends that the Area Agency on Aging, 9, send a representative to the N4A Leadership Institute annually. Mr. Evancho went on to say the valuable lessons and skills that were acquired from the program will help him tremendously in his career, but more importantly, in life.



AAA9 Communication Officer attends N4A Capitol Hill Policy Briefing



Mrs. Carol Baker, Communications Officer from the Area Agency on Aging, 9, in Cambridge, recently attended the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging’s Capitol Hill Policy Briefing. Mrs. Baker attended the event at the Liaison Hotel in Washington DC on May 5th and 6th.



Meetings with Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman were held May 5th, and with Congressmen Troy Balderson and Bill Johnson on May 6th.



Baker stated this was a very valuable experience, being able to connect with legislators to talk about the reauthorization of the Older American’s Act, which provides supportive services to older adults throughout the country. The OAA reauthorization is vital to the continuation of services that are needed to keep older adults in their own homes as long as possible. These services include; home delivered meals, congregate meals and transportation.



Please contact the Area Agency on Aging, 9, at 800-945-4250 or at aaa9.org if you would like to receive more information about the services available in our region.