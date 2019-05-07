Guernsey County United Way Executive Director Stephanie Laube told the Cambridge Lions Club of a new Friends and Neighbors program. The program is designed to help recovering addicts establish positive contacts in the community to help them stay drug free.



"People who become addicted to drugs or alcohol may need help from the community after they get out of rehab," Laube said. "Evidence shows that recovery support lowers the overall cost of care."



"People in recovery often come out of rehab and go right back into the same situation. They have nowhere to go and no one to help them stay drug free. They often feel isolated from positive influences."



"We aim to fill the gap by providing positive support. Support from members of the community can help with a positive outcome."



"We want to provide safe and fun activities. We want to bridge the gap and help those in recovery."



United Way has reached out to area recovery counselors and others to make contacts with those in active recovery. The program seeks to revive positive social connections. The first event was a simple hot dog cookout.



Friends and Neighbors plans to hold monthly events in the Guernsey – Noble – Monroe County area. All events will be alcohol and drug free. Volunteers are needed to support this program. Contact Laube at United Way for more information.



United Way also needs many volunteers to help with the American Triple-T event May 30 – June 2 at Salt Fork State Park. The Triple-T will include bicycle races over Guernsey County hills, swimming in Salt Fork Lake, and long distance runs over park trails.



This could become an annual event if enough volunteers can help. Contact Laube at United Way to volunteer.?? The challenging races will total up to 140 miles over the three days. Participants in Triple-T events come from all fifty states and from other countries. Sign-up is already underway at https://americantriple-t.com. ??In other club business Vice President Dana Carley said that the Lions Club will be sponsoring a Little League team. A Lions sign will be placed on the outfield fence.



Gene Moore and Phil Wentzel attended to Lions District OH-3 Convention in Canton. They returned with a centennial patch for one hundred years of Lions Clubs in Ohio.



Dave Conrath said that he will host a show wrap-up meeting in May to review the recent music and comedy show and begin planning for next year’s annual event.



Tail Twister Gene Moore auctioned off a basket of items from Nothing But Chocolate raising $70. He then added more funds through some good-natured Lions tail twisting.



The Cambridge Lions Club meets every Monday at noon at Mr. Lee’s Banquet Room. For membership information see any Cambridge Lion.