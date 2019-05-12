Eye Care International, started by the late Dr. William Brinker of Kent, successfully completed its 25th eye care mission trip to El Salvador and as Dr. Brinker would always say, "It was the best one yet." The clinic was held in the beautiful little town of Juayua, in the mountain area north of San Salvador.



Just think about giving complete eye exams to 4,908 Salvadorians in nine days. The 59 volunteers come from 12 states and Canada, but Ohio still holds the record with 21.



There were 2,000 prescription glasses issued, 2,217 readers, 86 surgeries and another category that increases every year is false eyes. Michael Hughes, an occularist from Vienna, Va., has become a key volunteer. He also volunteers with medical people in San Salvador. Between the two locations, he provided 75 false eyes.



As with most trips, the work before the clinic is important. Tad MacDonnell, Program Coordinator from Vienna, Va., makes several trips to El Salvador to make necessary arrangements for the 60 volunteers, including rooms and food for the two weeks, plus suitable locations for surgery to take place and location of the clinic.



We were blessed with surgeons Bert Ungritch from Salt Lake City, Utah, and Stuart Sondheimer of Wilmette, Ill. Dr. Ungritch was asked by a friend, Jon DuPre of ABC News in Salt Lake City, to do a three-part TV series of the mission. It aired three nights on their local station.



Getting the word out to the local people is a big part of the mission. Ruth Seton and I from Ravenna; Pat and Jack Burns of Kent; Darrell and Anne Holland and Sue Daniels, all of Lakewood; Sherry Clausing of Pickerington; and Susan Barnish of Streetsboro along with Bob Means of Sharon, Pa.; Brian Daniels of Roann, Ind., and Jose Colon of Atlanta, Ga., are part of two six-member teams, plus drivers and interpreters, who travel to 20 or more small villages. We checked several hundred students plus registered more than 500 and gave out tickets for designated days so that on the first day of the clinic there would be patients for the doctors to see.



We’re fortunate in that we get to know the locals and often are invited by the local priests to be their guests for meals. The Catholic Diocese, along with local mayors, make the arrangements and get the word out that we’re coming.



It takes 10,000 pair of glasses for each mission. We are so grateful to our local communities for their donations; especially the Kent Lions Club and Barbara Sorkin of the Rootstown Lions Club. However, we now have workshops in Virginia and Pennsylvania and have a surplus of glasses. What is needed is help cleaning, calibrating and sorting the glasses at our workshops the first Saturday of the month.



We can’t thank LaJoyce Harris, Program Manager, and the board members at the Center of Hope in Ravenna for letting us use the facilities for our workshops. Also, J.P. Myers for use of storage space.



All volunteers to the eye care mission pay their own way .Equipment and supplies are paid for by generous donors. Donations can be made to Eye Care International, c/o John Bowen, Treasurer, 6739 Montour Drive, Falls Church, VA 22043.