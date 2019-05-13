The fifth Rootstown Alumni Charity Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. in both Rootstown High School and Rootstown Middle School.



All proceeds go to the Bailey Simons/Frank Family Rootstown Scholarship Fund administered by The Portage Foundation.



A record number of teams are scheduled to participate from Rootstown, Crestwood, Field, James A. Garfield, Mogadore, Ravenna, Streetsboro, Waterloo and Windham.



Refreshments, 50/50 raffle tickets, raffle basket tickets and T-shirts will be on sale during the event.



The event remembers Bailey Simons who was 17 when she lost her life in a tragic vehicle accident on Valentine’s Day in 2015. Previous tournament winners wear purple shirts, Bailey’s favorite color, during the event.



———



The Rootstown First Congregational Church is welcoming the public to two dinners in May.



This Saturday, the church welcomes diners to a roast pork dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m.



The menu includes pork, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, dressing, gravy, salads, vegetables and dessert.



The traditional Memorial Day Chicken and Biscuit dinner is scheduled for May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will include creamed chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert.



Carry-outs are available at both dinners. The church is handicap accessible.



The First Congregational Church is located at the intersection of S.R. 44 and Tallmadge Road.



———



The Rootstown Lions Club presented the monthly GOOD Awards to students at the Rootstown Local Schools Board of Education meeting.



Earning the award were Joselynn App, a member of the second grade class; Savannah Wohlwend, a sixth-grade student and Madeline Billock, a junior.



———



The Rootstown community will remember and honor fallen soldiers during Memorial Day events that include the annual parade sponsored by the Rootstown Lions Club.



The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and heads eastbound on Tallmadge Road from Loretta Drive to Homeland Cemetery.



Floats and marching units are welcome including adult and youth floats, marching units, business units, animal units and antique and classic vehicles.



For additional information about the parade and flag raising, call 330-474-1869 or email alohacomputer@att.net.



———



The Rootstown PTA hosts Safety Town for students entering kindergarten this fall.



Enrollment forms are available at Rootstown Elementary School and at Noah’s Ark Child Care.



Safety Town is scheduled for the week of June 17 to 21.



Deadline to register is May 30.



———



Susan Jenior



golffam2@gmail.com



330-206-9083