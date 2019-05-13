When Diane Cawood was called forward during an event hosted by the Ohio Department of Insurance in early May, she thought she was going to give a speech on Medicare.



She didn’t realize she was being honored as the 2018 Coordinator of the Year by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program. OSHIIP is a program under the state insurance department that provides Medicare beneficiaries with free health insurance information and individual counseling.



"They conned me to the front of the room and informed me I wouldn't have to be doing the (Medicare) speech," Cawood said. "It's a really huge honor to be named as coordinator (of the year) for the whole state."



Cawood has served the senior Ashland County community for 10 years as the information and referral coordinator for Ashland County Council on Aging. Out of the Ohio’s 88 counties and their respective senior insurance coordinators, OSHIIP selected Cawood for the award, something that has never occurred in Ashland County.



"The need, she can assist many in the Ashland community, so we’re very lucky to have her," said Sandy Enderby, the ACCA executive director. Enderby took over in January and has known Cawood since Enderby’s days serving on the council’s board. "As much time as Diane serves and gives back to the community, she should probably win it every year."



As of 2018, there are 2.3 million Medicare beneficiaries in Ohio including those enrolled in Medicare Advantage, roughly 20 percent of the state’s population, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.



To be eligible for the award a coordinator must be an OSHIIP volunteer for at least two years and an active coordinator for at least one year, which includes regularly meeting with county volunteers, organizing events and presentations and visiting sites within a county.



Nominations are submitted to OSHIIP and were voted on by its staff.



"I love being able to sit down with seniors wherever they are in their walk of life — rich, poor or educated." Cawood said. "I just love to sit down and help them with their situation, where they are today. Whether it be Medicare, Social Security, even as simple as ‘I don't know what this pile of mail is.’ "



"The clients depend on her so much as well because she ... has that one-on-one with them because she’s helping them decipher either Medicare or other services," Enderby said. "With all the red tape and all the guidelines for all the insurances, it’s hard to understand."



Cawood’s assistance has helped the council’s clients save significant amounts of money by assisting them in health-care switches. Recently, Cawood said, she helped save an individual $56,000 just by switching her drug program for the rest of 2019 when the client would otherwise have gone without her medication due to cost.



"Even when I’ve educated doctors and lawyers, I can teach them something and I love that," she said.



"She’s always the first to pitch in," Enderby said. "Her work ethic is unbelievable."



