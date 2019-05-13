Guernsey-co.



Common Pleas



Court cases



The following cases were filed with the Guernsey County Clerk of Courts Office during April 2019:



Criminal



Amy Rochelle Pattison, 32, New Matamoras, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Cody M.K. Harding, 18, Cambridge, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Amy D. Hashman, 32, Cambridge, breaking and entering, fifth-degree felony.



Harry Everett Mahley Jr., 39, Cambridge, falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license, fourth-degree felony.



Melissa S. Kaiser, age unavailable, Byesville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.



John F. Abrams, 39, Cambridge, breaking and entering, fifth-degree felony.



Christopher McNeal, 30, Warsaw, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



William Ira Hedrick Jr., 34, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



William Dean Thompson, 60, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Anysa C. Schick, 29, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Malinda Rossiter, 39, Williamstown, W.Va., theft and/or grand theft, fifth-degree felony.



Nicole Giovanna Fair, 26, Louisville, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Derek Lee Bell, 30, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Brian Mitchell Kelly, 25, Pioneer, La., aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Kenneth Russell Walter, 49, Orient, having weapons while under disability, fifth-degree felony.



Cody Hines, age unavailable, Senecaville, aggravated possession of drugs, third-degre felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.



Richard Wesley Roffee, 39, Byesville, failure to appear, fourth-degree felony.



Jason C. Blackstone II, 22, Caldwell, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Donius Grant, 31, Akron, possession of marijuana, fifth-degree felony.



Corey Michael Weeks, 28, Weirton, W.Va., possession of crack cocaine, fifth-degree felony.



Kayla Renee Heibel, 27, Cambridge, escape, third-degree felony.



Larry D. Bailey Jr., 42, Byesville, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Judi K. Waggoner, 49, Sarahsville, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Kyle Dean Kohman, 27, Kimbolton, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.



Richard Patrick Dunikowski, 41, Blacklick, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Joshua Lee Eltringham, 35, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Breanne Danielle Ivey, 37, Cambridge, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, third-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.



Herbert Gene Gerdau, 39, Orient, single counts of possession of heroin, third-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felony, with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case.



Jeffrey Alan Harrington, 35, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Joseph M. Graham, 31, Cambridge, failure to appear, fourth-degree felony.



Ann M. Morris, 30, Akron, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies.



Russell L. Anello, 53, Akron, improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Xavier Hasley, 25, Akron, tampering with evidence, third-degree felony, possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony.



Irwin Gray, 28, Cambridge, trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony.



Darren L. Romine, 24, Zanesville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony; and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a detention facility, third-degree felony.



Drew S. Baldwin, 25, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Kyle A. Brown, 33, Zanesville, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies.



Jaime L. Baker, 41, Cambridge, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felony.



Justin Michael Carnes, 29, Cambridge, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony.



Wayne L. Stevens, 39, Cambridge, theft and/or grand theft, fourth-degree felony.



Justin Todd Coyle, 31, Lore City, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony.



Zachary Bryan Ancell, 21, Cambridge, felonious assault and endangering children, second-degree felonies.



Jami Lynn Neal, 31, Richmond, Ind., aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.



Austin L. Willey, 21, Cambridge, possession of heroin and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.



Gregory D. Abner, 51, Cambridge, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, third-degree felony.



Michael Allen Stone, 33, Charleston, W.Va., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.



Dashawn Smith, 40, Cambridge, possession of crack cocaine, fifth-degree felony.



Helen Marie Fair, 38, Cambridge, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a detention facility, third-degree felony; possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony; and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony.



Appeals



Marvin J. Benson, Orient, vs. State of Ohio, criminal.



Richard D. Lafollette, unknown address, vs. State of Ohio, criminal.



Thomas R. Brown, Freeport, vs. Phyllis L. Ward, Lore City; Jonathon T. Brown, Lore City; Megan D. Brown, Lore City; and Samuel Brown, Lore City, civil.



Deserae R. Decker, address unknown, vs. Jason K. Feister, Massillon, civil.



Foreclosures



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Central Ohio Branch, Jacksonville, Fla., delinquent land tax.



Tax Ease Ohio LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. James Black, Byesville; Misty Black, Byesville; Bank of America National Association, Charlotte, N.C.; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Tax Ease Ohio LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Michael Kirchner, Cambridge; unknown spouse; US Bank National Association, Houston, Texas; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Josephine Nastal, Medina; David Nastal, Medina; and Joanne Nastal, Medina, delinquent land tax.



Tax Ease Ohio LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Charity Gibson, Cambridge; unknown spouse; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Robert Burns, unknown address, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Matthew B. McElroy, Blue Rock, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Mabell Brown (deceased), and unknown heirs at law, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Best One of Ohio LLC, Cambridge, and current tenants (199 N. Second Street, Cambridge), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Rosa Carr, address unknown, delinquent land tax.



Tax Ease Ohio LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Cathy Lingafelter, Cambridge; unknown spouse; PNC Bank National Association, Brecksville; United States of America Internal Revenue Service, Washington, D.C.; U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Columbus; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Robert Furbee, Cambridge; current tenants (319 N. Fourth Street, Cambridge); and current tenants (321 N. Fourth Street, Cambridge), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Jacque Berg, Cambridge; current tenants (202 S. Ninth Street, Cambridge); and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Larney James Boggs, Santa Rosa, Calif., delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. James J. Gombeda, Cambridge; Teresa M. Gombeda, Cambridge; Kimberly A. Gombeda, Cambridge; current tenants (61525 Vocational Road); and PNC Bank, Cambridge, delinquent land tax.



US Bank National Association, address not listed, vs. Richard C. Galluzzi, Cambridge; unknown spouse; Home Equity of America Inc., Cincinnati; Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati; Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge; EQT Production Company, Columbus; and OHTEX Energy Company LLC, St. Clairsville.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Robert W. Sherby, Senecaville; Laura K. Sherby, Senecaville; current tenants (12755 Robins Road); Peoples Bank NA, Cambridge; and William Swank, Kipling, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Michael D. Deeter, Columbus, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Mark White, Kimbolton; Amy White, Kimbolton; and current tenants (74393 Irish Ridge Road), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Mary R. Withrow, Martinsburg, W.Va., and current tenants (135 N. Seventh Street, Cambridge), delinquent land tax.



Union Home Mortgage Corp., Sylvania, vs. Zachary B. Baker, Byesville; unknown spouse; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Todd A. Bassett, Midvale, delinquent land tax.



Century National Bank, Zanesville, vs. William J. Rome, Cambridge; Minarchek Family Trust, Byesville; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Brian Jarrett, Byesville; Kimberly Jarrett, Byesville; and current tenants (114 N. 11th Street, Byesville), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Wayne E. Gipson, Akron, and current tenants (251 Race Ave., Byesville), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Barbara Jean Davis, Kipling, and current tenants (61691 McKinley Street, Kipling), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Pearl Drake, Dayton, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Robert E. Ormston, Buffalo; current tenants (12064 Mineral Ave., Buffalo), and PNC Bank, Cambridge, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Malcolm L. Masters, Cambridge; Virginia J. Masters, Cambridge; and current tenants (6968 Sherrard Road), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Misty Kay Cox, Cambridge, and current tenants (62948 Bennett Ave., Cambridge), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Nancy F. Gress, Cambridge; Frederick F. Gress II, Cambridge; and current tenants (810 Clark Street, Cambridge), delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Linda Leonard, Cambridge; Richard Hollins, Cambridge; Adam Hollins, Cambridge; current tenants (331 N. First Street, Cambridge), delinquent land tax.



PNC Bank National Association, Miamisburg, vs. David Arthur Mourer, Cambridge; Darleen F. Mourer, Lore City; unknown spouses; Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge; First National Bank of Cambridge, unknown address; and unknown successor of First National Bank of Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Thomas Watson, Cambridge; current tenants (201 Leatherwood Street, Cambridge); and Beneficial Mortgage Co., Arlington Heights, Ill., delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Larry D. Wheeler, Cambridge; Cynthia Wheeler, Cambridge; current tenants (119 N. Eighth Street, Byesville); and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, delinquent land tax.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Tom Le Savage, Newark, delinquent land tax.



Cardinal Financial Company Limited Partnership, address not listed, vs. Vicki Lynn Modock, Caldwell; Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge; unknown spouse of Amy L. Eltringham, Geneva; Ali Eltringham, Scottsdale, Ariz.; unknown spouse of Ali Eltringham; Riley Eltringham, Geneva; unknown spouse of Riley Eltringham; Destiny Hicks, Raeford, N.C.; unknown spouse of Vickie Lynn Modock; unknown spouse of Destiny Hicks; John A. Modock, Raeford, N.C.; unknown spouse of John Modock; and Amy L. Eltringham, Geneva.



Tax Ease Ohio LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Lanny Neiswonger, Quaker City; Shirley I. Neiswonger, Quaker City; unknown spouses; Autovest LLC, Columbus; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.