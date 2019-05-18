The Portage Senior Services Network will hold its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room (first floor), 705 Oakwood St. in Ravenna.



The PSSN group is composed of individuals as well as organizations who work together to bring positive change to Portage County seniors.



This month’s meeting will be solely based on planning for this year’s Senior Celebration, which is planned for Sept. 10. The Senior Celebration honors a senior female, male, couple and a senior services professional who go above and beyond in their communities. Anyone interested in planning for this event may attend.



For more information, contact Theresa Summers at 330-297-3456 or Paula Baughman at 330-297-1700.