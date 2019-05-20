'We are fortunate -- Mr. Cultrona is very fortunate -- that we don't have a grieving family in here today' --Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer. An estimated 15 to 20 shots were fired during the crime.

NEW PHILADELPHIA A former Coshocton resident was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday for his role in a Dec. 5 robbery and shooting that cost a 17-year-old the tip of his index finger.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Edward O'Farrell also ordered Ian A. Cultrona, 36, to spend five years on parole after his release from prison. Restitution of $1,500 was ordered for damage done to the vehicle owned by the target of the robbery, which took place outside Newcomerstown.

"I humbly ask for your mercy," Cultrona said before the sentence was given. "I'm truly hurt over this whole matter."

Cultrona said he got wrapped up with the wrong crowd and had no intention of committing a crime Dec. 5.

"Wrong place, wrong time, wrong people, absolutely," he said. "This ain't my character, your honor. My character has been demolished, demolished."

He said he has lost his house, significant other, dog and vehicle because of the incident.

Cultrona said the events of Dec. 5 — which began with the robbery of a reputed marijuana dealer on Liberty Road and included a shooting spree and chase along Post Boy Road — grew from him asking his friends to help him move. He said his van was hit by a gunshot, causing him to drive away from the scene of the robbery.

Cultrona disputed claims that he planned to rob a drug dealer because he needed money. He said he was wearing a $700 watch and carrying $500 when he was booked into the county jail.

The father of two, Cultrona said he would miss an important milestone in his son's life while incarcerated.

"I'm going to miss him walking across the graduation stage," he said. "I set him up for success."

But county Prosecutor Ryan Styer said Cultrona abandoned his wife and children in 2016, when the children were 11 and 15, to lead a life of crime and drugs.

He said he was aware of no evidence for Cultrona's claim that his van was shot during the Dec. 5 crime. He said Cultrona actively participated in the robbery.

At Monday's sentencing hearing, Cultrona said he will appeal his verdict. O'Farrell said he will appoint a lawyer capable of handling the appeal.

The sentence will begin with a mandatory three-year term for using a firearm during the course of committing three felonious assaults, one for each of the three males who were shot or shot at during the robbery and subsequent chase. The judge gave a five-year sentence for each felonious assault charge and an eight-year sentence for aggravated robbery. The sentences for aggravated robbery and felonious assault are to be served at the same time.

He will be eligible for judicial release 180 days after serving the three years on the gun specification. O'Farrell said another judge will make that decision, as his term ends in about 18 months.

Styer had asked the judge to send Cultrona to prison for 14 years.

"I think 14 years is somewhat excessive," said defense attorney Travis Collins. "He never fired a shot."

Collins asked the judge to impose no more than three years on top of the mandatory three years for the gun charge. He said other robberies of drug dealers in Ohio result in an average sentence of five years.

Regarding the severity of the crime, Collins said the teen's wounds — including a shot that hit his leg — were the least serious a person could suffer and still be said to have been shot. Collins said the teen's finger injury did not include the loss of any bone.

"We are fortunate — Mr. Cultrona is very fortunate — that we don't have a grieving family in here today," Styer said. An estimated 15 to 20 shots were fired during the crime.

Collins said his client had a rough upbringing in inner-city Cleveland, and had experienced the death of relatives, including his mother, due to drug overdoses.

During his time to speak, Cultrona referred to his father and his wife's parents, who were seated in the courtroom.

"Every time I fail they're there, cheer-leading it," Cultrona said. "I don't have people that support me."

The maximum potential sentence would have been 38 years for all the charges.

Another of the five co-defendants in the case, Douglas M. Casteel, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 17 years in April. The guilty plea and sentencing included charges arising from the Dec. 5 incident and another case in which he was charged with illegal weapons possession and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Charges against Casteel from the Dec. 5 case were three counts of attempted murder, for each of the three victims in the target vehicle; three counts of felonious assault, for each of the victims in the target vehicle; and single counts of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

O'Farrell noted that Cultrona had no felony convictions as an adult.

Styer said Cultrona had been found guilty of disorderly conduct and two counts of domestic violence against his wife, and had at least four convictions as a juvenile.

The judge gave Cultrona credit for 135 days already served in the county jail. His stints in jail were interrupted by a term of electronically monitored release. After he removed the device in February, he was captured in Pennsylvania and incarcerated again.

