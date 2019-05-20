The Mohican Quilters, a Loudonville-based organization that has been making quilts and promoting the art of quilting since 1983, is undertaking a new project.



The club is raffling a quilt made of pieces which belonged to founding Mohican Quilters member Mozelle Fulmer which Fulmer’s family donated back to the organization after her death in 2005. In October of 2017, Quilters President Sandy Smith asked for someone from the Quilters membership to piece together a quilt made from pieces from Fulmer’s collection, with member Ruth Kauffman eventually volunteering to do it.



Sometime in the late 1990s, the Quilters took on a project, with members making quilt squares for each other, with the ultimate goal of the members making a quilt from the squares given them by fellow members.



When members of the group were going through the donation from Mrs. Fulmer’s family, they discovered a set of these pieces, made for her. Kauffman began putting the pieces together in the fall of 2017.



"I started quilting when I was just 16, taught by my grandmother, but my quilting time ended when I began raising my six children," Kauffman said. "I finally got back into it in 2006."



First step in her process was to lay the quilt blocks out in a pattern, four blocks wide and five deep.



"Immediately a couple of problems came up," Kauffman said. "First, we found we were short a block for a full 20-piece quilt. We corrected that shortcoming when fellow Quilter Ollie Binau, who has coached me through the entire process, made a block to replace the missing one.



"Second, we found that two of the pieces provided were smaller than the rest of the pieces, and one piece was too large," Kauffman continued. "Proper size of pieces is 9 ½ inches square. For pieces too small, both 9 1/8 inches square, I had to take the squares apart and completely reassemble them to the right size. Making the larger piece smaller was a bit easier. I just trimmed the sides and squared it up to the proper size."



With the sizes corrected, Kauffman laid out the quilt blocks in rows, following a pattern made by other quilters on other projects, starting with the top row and adding further rows below. Then I added borders, to the top, sides and bottom of the quilt.



She did this work in September of 2017. In October she took what she had done to a club meeting, where members decided to use six to eight yards of material Mozelle had that matched the predominately blue colors of the quilt. Next, Kauffman took the quilt to Diane Hicks at The Seamery in Sugarcreek, who finished it. She installed batting and backing to the project, completing it in time for the Quilters December meeting.



"Next we trimmed the edges of the work, and cut a 2 ½ inch wide binding around it, piecing it together on a diagonal theme, and then sewing up the binding with a machine, and hand-stitching the binding on the back," Kauffman said. "When we returned to the next club meeting, the quilt was finished, with each block quilted differently."



The quilt finished, a committee was formed to decide what to do with it.



"Five of us, President Smith, Amy Cline, Rhea Prosser, Elizabeth Seffens and myself discussed the matter, and took the club the suggestion of a raffle, with proceeds first to cover costs to the club for the project, slightly over $60 for the batting and finishing work, and the remainder to be given to the Loudonville Public Library for the purchase of new books on quilting," Kauffman said.



The quilt is now on display at the Alabaster Mouse shop in downtown Loudonville, where tickets can be purchased for $1 each, six for $5 and 15 for $10. Members of the Mohican Quilters will be on hand to sell tickets and talk about the quilting project at the Mohican Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday, May 25, and during the Loudonville Car Show on Saturday, July 6, with the raffle drawing conducted at the end of the car show, about 4 p.m. July 6.



The Mohican Quilters have a membership of 30 people, with 24-26 usually participating in the meetings, which are held the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Loudonville Public Library. Dues are $10 a year.