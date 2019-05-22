Coshocton annual parade and services will be held Monday, May 27 with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Services will be held on the Court Square immediately following the parade.



The speakers will be Blue Star Mothers representative, Sharon Burns and Main Speaker, Dale Fellows, George Washington portrayer. River View High School Freshman Ashley Sprouse will recite her Voice of Democracy speech and Reverend Diana Caton with Word Worship Center will give the innovation and benediction. There will be a Tribute to our Fallen Comrades, who have passed away since Memorial Day 2018, which the Coshocton County Honor Guard members performed Military Services.



THE 137th annual Keene Veterans Memorial Celebration will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at the church.



Honoring Armed Forces at Plainfield will be held on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. Weather permitting services will be held at Plainfield Cemetery; in case of inclement weather, services will be at the Plainfield United Methodist Church. Zack Space will be the guest speaker. The Ridgewood Marching Generals Band, High School Choir and the Plainfield United Methodist Church Choir will participate. Members of the Armed Forces will be honored as well as those from the community who have passed away in the past year. Coshocton County Honor Guard will assist in honoring Service Personnel and several other members from the community will be assisting in the service.



Blissfield Services will be held on Sunday, May 26, at p.m. Killbuck VFW Post 7079 will conduct military graveside services in honor of Earl M. Stewart, Korean War Army veteran. The keynote speaker will be D. Curtis Lee, Coshocton County Commissioner, at the Blissfield Cemetery services. The Walhonding Rube Band will provide music. In case of inclement weather, the services will be held at the Blissfield United Methodist Church.



Walhonding Valley-Warsaw Parade and Services will be held on Monday, May 27, at 1 p.m. The parade will assemble on Railroad Street then continue on Main Street in Warsaw and services will immediately follow at Valley View Cemetery with speakers Ashley Sprouse, Voice of Democracy and David Dilly, Air Force Vietnam veteran. Annie Bosson & Josie Fornara will sing the National Anthem as well as music provided by the Walhonding Rube Band.