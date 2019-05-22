Scott Wesley Brown will be in concert June 12 at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High St. (near Historic Roscoe Village), Coshocton.



The concert is free, but there will be a love offering received during the 7 p.m. concert, sponsored by Missionary Maintenance Service Aviation (MMS Aviation) at the Coshocton County Airport.



Brown is a veteran Christian artist and worship leader whose career has spanned over three decades, with 25 albums recorded, 10 number one songs on Christian radio and concert ministry in over 50 countries worldwide plus every state in the USA. His music has been recorded by many top artists from Aaron Shust, Amy Grant, Sandi Patty, Bill Gaither and Petra, to opera star Placido Domingo on his album with John Denver.



His song, "He Will Carry You," has been translated into many languages around the world! Brown’s mission of providing musical instruments and training to Christian musicians and worship leaders in third world countries has made him one of Christian music’s most influential artists worldwide.



His newest CD "The Balladeer" continues his legacy as a prolific Christian singer and songwriter. Brown has partnered with the US. Center For World Mission, The Jesus Film Project, World Vision, Open Doors, Compassion International, The American Leprosy Mission and SIM and teaches many worship and mission seminars in addition to maintaining an active conference schedule where he leads worship. He serves as the full-time worship chaplain and summer lead chaplain at Sky Valley Ministries.