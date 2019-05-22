Wednesday

May 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Newcomerstown

Police Dept.

Tuesday, May 14

7:23 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Adena Drive. Report taken.

8:37 a.m. Man with a gun inside a vehicle. S. Goodrich Street. Report taken.

6:35 a.m. Stolen wallet. W. Church Street. Report taken.

4:12 a.m. Possible domestic dispute. Minden Court. Report taken.

Monday, May 13

4:27 p.m. Traffic violation, U.S. 36. Warning issued.

2:20 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

12:46 p.m. Verbal altercation. Chestnut Street. Advised.

12:13 p.m. Reckless driver. N. Bridge Street. Unable to locate.

12:09 p.m. Disabled vehicle. N. College Street. Log note.

8:10 a.m. Traffic violation. Oak Street. Warning issued.

5:14 a.m. Suspicious person/vehicle. Heller Drive. Checks Ok.

12:20 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. S. Bridge Street. Checks Ok.

Sunday, May 12

11:04 p.m., possible argument, Chestnut Street. Report taken.

5:21 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 53, of Ravenna, cited.

5:05 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

4:24 p.m. Suspicious activity. Mulvane Street. Unable to locate.

1:45 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Female, 64, of Newcomerstown, cited.

1:30 p.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Female, 35, of Newcomerstown, cited.

12:52 p.m. Traffic violation. S. Goodrich Street. Warning issued.

12:43 p.m. Speed violation. Morris Crossing Road. Male, 72, of Kimbolton, cited.

10:26 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.

10:09 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.

10:06 a.m. Lost dog. E. Canal Street. Log note.

9:40 a.m. Speed violation. E. State Street. Female, 52, of Medina, cited.

12:06 a.m. Lost dog. Oxford Square Lane. Log note.

Saturday, May 11

9:19 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Pearl Street. Unable to locate.

8:55 p.m. Reckless driver. E. State Street. Unable to locate.

1:57 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Female, 61, of Hauchuca, Ariz., cited.

12:45 p.m. Suspicious person. Morrison Crossing Road. Unable to locate.

10:36 a.m. Assisted another unit. W. State Street.

10:20 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 23, of Dover, cited.

9:32 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Male, 47, of New Philadelphia, cited.

2:07 a.m. Possible impaired driver. W. State Street. Unable to locate.

12:52 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. Beaver Street. Log note.

12:40 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. Mill Alley. Log note.

Friday, May 10

10:10 p.m. Flashing lights. Enterprise Drive. Checks Ok.

8:28 p.m. Vehicle lockout. Adena Drive. Referred to other agency.

5:58 p.m. Unruly juvenile. E. State Street. Advised.

4:26 p.m. Possible domestic dispute. Beagle Club Road. Referred to other agency.

2:23 p.m. Traffic violation. Heller Drive. Warning issued.

10:53 a.m. Tire on roadway. U.S. 36. Log note.

9:40 a.m. Burglary. W. Church Street. Report taken.

5:40 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. 36.

4:51 a.m. Possible impaired driver. Morris Crossing Road. Unable to locate.

2 a.m. Suspicious female. Minden Court. Unable to locate.

12:46 a.m. Fictitious license plates. Adena Drive. Male, 39, of Rowe, Va., cited.

Thursday, May 9

9:04 p.m. Breaking and entering. Ray Street. Report taken.

7:22 p.m. Suspicious activity. Ray Street. Report taken.

6:28 p.m. Loose dog. Neighbor Street. Advised.

6:22 p.m. Threats reported. Wood Avenue. Report taken.

4:18 p.m. Vandalism damage. Neighbor Street. Log note.

2:28 p.m. Scam call. Riverside Drive. Referred to other agency.

12:52 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 28, of Coshocton, cited.

12:13 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.

10:52 a.m. Scam phone calls. Dunlap Creek Road. Referred to other agency.

9:06 a.m. Vehicle alarm activated. Heller Drive. Advised.

12:22 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. New Pace Road. Log note.

 

Tuscarawas-co.

911/Sheriff

Tuesday, May 14

8:24 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Heritage Drive, Tuscarawas.

6:42 p.m., male with a camper refusing to leave a property where he is trespassing, Elliot Road SW, Newcomerstown.

6:19 p.m., vehicle stolen, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.

4:22 p.m., well being check for a female, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.

9:26 a.m., assisted police officers searching for a suspicious male with blood on his shirt and armed with a gun, S. Goodrich Street, Newcomerstown.

1:11 a.m., well being check for a female possibly harmed by a male who also threatened to harm himself, Cherry Street South, Gnadenhutten.

Monday, May 13

10:58 p.m., firearm stolen from a residence, Main Street East, Gnadenhutten.

8:16 p.m., portable toilet tipped over at the boat ramp, Tuscarawas Road SE, Tuscarawas.

5:06 p.m., suspicious male pedestrian carrying a gun, Little Buckhorn Road SW, Newcomerstown.

4:58 a.m., reckless driver, W. Main Street, Port Washington.

Saturday, May 11

11:37 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Johnson Hill Road SW, Newcomerstown.

9:36 p.m., impaired motorist, U.S. 36/Morris Crossing Road, Newcomerstown. Citation issued.

8:05 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Early Cemetery Road SW, Newcomerstown.

7:17 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Winding Stairs Drive SW, Port Washington.

7:10 p.m., unauthorized charges on credit card, Maple Street North, Gnadenhutten. Caller also advised someone tried to open an account in his name without his knowledge.

3:47 p.m., son is "flipping out" and threatening to burn down his trailer, Smith Hill Road SW, Newcomerstown.

11:13 a.m., reckless driver forced two other vehicles off the roadway, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown. Citation issued.

Friday, May 10

4:28 p.m., domestic dispute, Beagle Club Road SW, Newcomerstown.

5:34 a.m., suspicious vehicle towing a four-wheeler with a chain, Second Street, Port Washington.