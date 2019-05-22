Newcomerstown
Police Dept.
Tuesday, May 14
7:23 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Adena Drive. Report taken.
8:37 a.m. Man with a gun inside a vehicle. S. Goodrich Street. Report taken.
6:35 a.m. Stolen wallet. W. Church Street. Report taken.
4:12 a.m. Possible domestic dispute. Minden Court. Report taken.
Monday, May 13
4:27 p.m. Traffic violation, U.S. 36. Warning issued.
2:20 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.
12:46 p.m. Verbal altercation. Chestnut Street. Advised.
12:13 p.m. Reckless driver. N. Bridge Street. Unable to locate.
12:09 p.m. Disabled vehicle. N. College Street. Log note.
8:10 a.m. Traffic violation. Oak Street. Warning issued.
5:14 a.m. Suspicious person/vehicle. Heller Drive. Checks Ok.
12:20 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. S. Bridge Street. Checks Ok.
Sunday, May 12
11:04 p.m., possible argument, Chestnut Street. Report taken.
5:21 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 53, of Ravenna, cited.
5:05 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.
4:24 p.m. Suspicious activity. Mulvane Street. Unable to locate.
1:45 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Female, 64, of Newcomerstown, cited.
1:30 p.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Female, 35, of Newcomerstown, cited.
12:52 p.m. Traffic violation. S. Goodrich Street. Warning issued.
12:43 p.m. Speed violation. Morris Crossing Road. Male, 72, of Kimbolton, cited.
10:26 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.
10:09 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.
10:06 a.m. Lost dog. E. Canal Street. Log note.
9:40 a.m. Speed violation. E. State Street. Female, 52, of Medina, cited.
12:06 a.m. Lost dog. Oxford Square Lane. Log note.
Saturday, May 11
9:19 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Pearl Street. Unable to locate.
8:55 p.m. Reckless driver. E. State Street. Unable to locate.
1:57 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Female, 61, of Hauchuca, Ariz., cited.
12:45 p.m. Suspicious person. Morrison Crossing Road. Unable to locate.
10:36 a.m. Assisted another unit. W. State Street.
10:20 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 23, of Dover, cited.
9:32 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Male, 47, of New Philadelphia, cited.
2:07 a.m. Possible impaired driver. W. State Street. Unable to locate.
12:52 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. Beaver Street. Log note.
12:40 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. Mill Alley. Log note.
Friday, May 10
10:10 p.m. Flashing lights. Enterprise Drive. Checks Ok.
8:28 p.m. Vehicle lockout. Adena Drive. Referred to other agency.
5:58 p.m. Unruly juvenile. E. State Street. Advised.
4:26 p.m. Possible domestic dispute. Beagle Club Road. Referred to other agency.
2:23 p.m. Traffic violation. Heller Drive. Warning issued.
10:53 a.m. Tire on roadway. U.S. 36. Log note.
9:40 a.m. Burglary. W. Church Street. Report taken.
5:40 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. 36.
4:51 a.m. Possible impaired driver. Morris Crossing Road. Unable to locate.
2 a.m. Suspicious female. Minden Court. Unable to locate.
12:46 a.m. Fictitious license plates. Adena Drive. Male, 39, of Rowe, Va., cited.
Thursday, May 9
9:04 p.m. Breaking and entering. Ray Street. Report taken.
7:22 p.m. Suspicious activity. Ray Street. Report taken.
6:28 p.m. Loose dog. Neighbor Street. Advised.
6:22 p.m. Threats reported. Wood Avenue. Report taken.
4:18 p.m. Vandalism damage. Neighbor Street. Log note.
2:28 p.m. Scam call. Riverside Drive. Referred to other agency.
12:52 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 28, of Coshocton, cited.
12:13 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
10:52 a.m. Scam phone calls. Dunlap Creek Road. Referred to other agency.
9:06 a.m. Vehicle alarm activated. Heller Drive. Advised.
12:22 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. New Pace Road. Log note.
Tuscarawas-co.
911/Sheriff
Tuesday, May 14
8:24 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Heritage Drive, Tuscarawas.
6:42 p.m., male with a camper refusing to leave a property where he is trespassing, Elliot Road SW, Newcomerstown.
6:19 p.m., vehicle stolen, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.
4:22 p.m., well being check for a female, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.
9:26 a.m., assisted police officers searching for a suspicious male with blood on his shirt and armed with a gun, S. Goodrich Street, Newcomerstown.
1:11 a.m., well being check for a female possibly harmed by a male who also threatened to harm himself, Cherry Street South, Gnadenhutten.
Monday, May 13
10:58 p.m., firearm stolen from a residence, Main Street East, Gnadenhutten.
8:16 p.m., portable toilet tipped over at the boat ramp, Tuscarawas Road SE, Tuscarawas.
5:06 p.m., suspicious male pedestrian carrying a gun, Little Buckhorn Road SW, Newcomerstown.
4:58 a.m., reckless driver, W. Main Street, Port Washington.
Saturday, May 11
11:37 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Johnson Hill Road SW, Newcomerstown.
9:36 p.m., impaired motorist, U.S. 36/Morris Crossing Road, Newcomerstown. Citation issued.
8:05 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Early Cemetery Road SW, Newcomerstown.
7:17 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Winding Stairs Drive SW, Port Washington.
7:10 p.m., unauthorized charges on credit card, Maple Street North, Gnadenhutten. Caller also advised someone tried to open an account in his name without his knowledge.
3:47 p.m., son is "flipping out" and threatening to burn down his trailer, Smith Hill Road SW, Newcomerstown.
11:13 a.m., reckless driver forced two other vehicles off the roadway, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown. Citation issued.
Friday, May 10
4:28 p.m., domestic dispute, Beagle Club Road SW, Newcomerstown.
5:34 a.m., suspicious vehicle towing a four-wheeler with a chain, Second Street, Port Washington.