Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Tuesday, May 14



7:23 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Adena Drive. Report taken.



8:37 a.m. Man with a gun inside a vehicle. S. Goodrich Street. Report taken.



6:35 a.m. Stolen wallet. W. Church Street. Report taken.



4:12 a.m. Possible domestic dispute. Minden Court. Report taken.



Monday, May 13



4:27 p.m. Traffic violation, U.S. 36. Warning issued.



2:20 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



12:46 p.m. Verbal altercation. Chestnut Street. Advised.



12:13 p.m. Reckless driver. N. Bridge Street. Unable to locate.



12:09 p.m. Disabled vehicle. N. College Street. Log note.



8:10 a.m. Traffic violation. Oak Street. Warning issued.



5:14 a.m. Suspicious person/vehicle. Heller Drive. Checks Ok.



12:20 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. S. Bridge Street. Checks Ok.



Sunday, May 12



11:04 p.m., possible argument, Chestnut Street. Report taken.



5:21 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 53, of Ravenna, cited.



5:05 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



4:24 p.m. Suspicious activity. Mulvane Street. Unable to locate.



1:45 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Female, 64, of Newcomerstown, cited.



1:30 p.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Female, 35, of Newcomerstown, cited.



12:52 p.m. Traffic violation. S. Goodrich Street. Warning issued.



12:43 p.m. Speed violation. Morris Crossing Road. Male, 72, of Kimbolton, cited.



10:26 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.



10:09 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.



10:06 a.m. Lost dog. E. Canal Street. Log note.



9:40 a.m. Speed violation. E. State Street. Female, 52, of Medina, cited.



12:06 a.m. Lost dog. Oxford Square Lane. Log note.



Saturday, May 11



9:19 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Pearl Street. Unable to locate.



8:55 p.m. Reckless driver. E. State Street. Unable to locate.



1:57 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Female, 61, of Hauchuca, Ariz., cited.



12:45 p.m. Suspicious person. Morrison Crossing Road. Unable to locate.



10:36 a.m. Assisted another unit. W. State Street.



10:20 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 23, of Dover, cited.



9:32 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Male, 47, of New Philadelphia, cited.



2:07 a.m. Possible impaired driver. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



12:52 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. Beaver Street. Log note.



12:40 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. Mill Alley. Log note.



Friday, May 10



10:10 p.m. Flashing lights. Enterprise Drive. Checks Ok.



8:28 p.m. Vehicle lockout. Adena Drive. Referred to other agency.



5:58 p.m. Unruly juvenile. E. State Street. Advised.



4:26 p.m. Possible domestic dispute. Beagle Club Road. Referred to other agency.



2:23 p.m. Traffic violation. Heller Drive. Warning issued.



10:53 a.m. Tire on roadway. U.S. 36. Log note.



9:40 a.m. Burglary. W. Church Street. Report taken.



5:40 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. 36.



4:51 a.m. Possible impaired driver. Morris Crossing Road. Unable to locate.



2 a.m. Suspicious female. Minden Court. Unable to locate.



12:46 a.m. Fictitious license plates. Adena Drive. Male, 39, of Rowe, Va., cited.



Thursday, May 9



9:04 p.m. Breaking and entering. Ray Street. Report taken.



7:22 p.m. Suspicious activity. Ray Street. Report taken.



6:28 p.m. Loose dog. Neighbor Street. Advised.



6:22 p.m. Threats reported. Wood Avenue. Report taken.



4:18 p.m. Vandalism damage. Neighbor Street. Log note.



2:28 p.m. Scam call. Riverside Drive. Referred to other agency.



12:52 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 28, of Coshocton, cited.



12:13 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



10:52 a.m. Scam phone calls. Dunlap Creek Road. Referred to other agency.



9:06 a.m. Vehicle alarm activated. Heller Drive. Advised.



12:22 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle. New Pace Road. Log note.







Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Tuesday, May 14



8:24 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Heritage Drive, Tuscarawas.



6:42 p.m., male with a camper refusing to leave a property where he is trespassing, Elliot Road SW, Newcomerstown.



6:19 p.m., vehicle stolen, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.



4:22 p.m., well being check for a female, S. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.



9:26 a.m., assisted police officers searching for a suspicious male with blood on his shirt and armed with a gun, S. Goodrich Street, Newcomerstown.



1:11 a.m., well being check for a female possibly harmed by a male who also threatened to harm himself, Cherry Street South, Gnadenhutten.



Monday, May 13



10:58 p.m., firearm stolen from a residence, Main Street East, Gnadenhutten.



8:16 p.m., portable toilet tipped over at the boat ramp, Tuscarawas Road SE, Tuscarawas.



5:06 p.m., suspicious male pedestrian carrying a gun, Little Buckhorn Road SW, Newcomerstown.



4:58 a.m., reckless driver, W. Main Street, Port Washington.



Saturday, May 11



11:37 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Johnson Hill Road SW, Newcomerstown.



9:36 p.m., impaired motorist, U.S. 36/Morris Crossing Road, Newcomerstown. Citation issued.



8:05 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Early Cemetery Road SW, Newcomerstown.



7:17 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Winding Stairs Drive SW, Port Washington.



7:10 p.m., unauthorized charges on credit card, Maple Street North, Gnadenhutten. Caller also advised someone tried to open an account in his name without his knowledge.



3:47 p.m., son is "flipping out" and threatening to burn down his trailer, Smith Hill Road SW, Newcomerstown.



11:13 a.m., reckless driver forced two other vehicles off the roadway, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown. Citation issued.



Friday, May 10



4:28 p.m., domestic dispute, Beagle Club Road SW, Newcomerstown.



5:34 a.m., suspicious vehicle towing a four-wheeler with a chain, Second Street, Port Washington.