The Ridgewood Local School District Board of Education met in regular session May 13, 2019.



Resident Tony Schaffer asked for the support of the board to approve a varsity boys soccer team at Ridgewood High School. The Board requested more information and will make a decision at a later board meeting.



Commendations were given to Jacob Waite Blackwell, a third-grade student who was one of five winners in the country of the Scholastic Storyworks Magazine Contest in December.



Jadn Lindig, a ninth-grader at Ridgewood High School was commended for her initiative as homecoming queen of the West Lafayette Homecoming Festival "Light in the Dark " night to bring awareness to teen suicide.The event was held recently at Ridgewood High School.



The board approved the following items:



• The finance report and bill payments for April



• Then and now certificates



• Compmanagement and MCO for Workman’s Comp claims



• Julian & Grube for AUPE for procedure engagement for Medicaide School Program according to ORC



• Donations for the Washington D. C. trip from Pearl Valley Cheese, Darr Family Farms, Wen Mar Farms, Advance Chiropractic of Coshocton County, W. L. Rotary Club, Schumaker Farms, Amici’s Pizza, Buckeye Beverage Barn, Grace United Methodist Church, Coshocton, The Janusian Club, Jeff Drennen Dealership ($100 each ) and McWane Ductile ($250).



• Five-year forecast and related assumptions



• Purchase Order for $ 41,960 to Prodigy Student Travel (Washington D. C. trip)



A discussion was held on the bids submitted to the board for the locker room facility.



The next regular meeting will be at 7 a.m. June 17, at the administration building, 301 S. Oak St., West Lafayette.