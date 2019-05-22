HARRISON COUNTY — U.S. 250 eastbound will close to traffic Friday at 11 a.m. from Tappan Dam (Eslick Rd.) to Cadiz. This closure is for the safety of 200 to 300 motorcycles escorting the Freedom Wall memorial to the Harrison County Fairgrounds and expected to last no longer than one hour.



The escort route is as follows: U.S. 250 east to U.S. 22 east, U.S. 22 east to SR 9, SR 9 south to Sally Buffalo Park.



As the escort proceeds from U.S. 250 to U.S. 22, U.S. 22 eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane as the escort travels to the SR 9 exit, as the escort reaches SR 9, the SR 9 southbound lane will close to allow the escort to proceed through Cadiz.



During the escort, traffic will be maintained at all times on; U.S. 250 westbound, U.S. 22 westbound, passing lane of U.S. 22 eastbound, SR 9 northbound.



The Ohio Highway Patrol will be assisting with the escort.