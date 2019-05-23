As Ohio lawmakers consider whether to loosen restrictions on carrying concealed weapons, they heard Wednesday how the threat of a school shooting has plagued students in elementary and high schools since the infamous Columbine killings in 1999.



Because of that and other shootings, new generations of Ohio students began practicing lockdown and active shooter drills with the same regularity as fire or tornado drills. Turning the lights off, closing the windows and hiding in a corner of the classroom became routine for many students.



Lara Kowalcyk, a student at Grandview Heights High School, described to legislators how this has been her world since first grade.



"I remember the first lockdown drill I experienced and the fear that overcame me when an administrator knocked on my classroom’s door," she said. "It was only a drill, yet, I was terrified that it was real."



Another Grandview student voiced similar emotions.



"I walk into my school every day with the fear that I will not walk out," said Annie Volker, the co-president of the school’s chapter of Students Demand Action. "The wasted time spent on lockdown drills and protocol takes a toll on students. The locked doors and covered windows are constant reminders of what could happen to us."



They testified with several other opponents of House Bill 178 before the House Federalism Committee, sharing a perspective that had not been aired in the three prior hearings on the bill.



The proposal, sponsored by Reps. Ron Hood, R-Ashville, and Tom Brinkman, R-Cincinnati, would allow anyone 21 or older, who is not prohibited by federal law due to a felony conviction or other prohibitive factors, to carry a concealed deadly weapon without a permit or training.



The legislation’s opponents, many of them wearing bright red shirts supplied by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, voiced concerns that the bill does not take the safety of Ohioans to heart.



"The League of Women Voters believes that the proliferation of handguns and semi-automatic assault weapons in the United States is a major safety threat to its citizens," said Rosie Craig, the gun control specialist for the Ohio branch of the group.



"Now, this legislative body would have us throw out virtually all restrictive measures to those who wish to carry any weapon, concealed or openly so long as the ‘weapon’ is not otherwise prohibited by federal law."



Under another provision of the bill, anyone with a concealed handgun license and certain military personnel would not have to notify a law enforcement officer that they are licensed to carry and that they are carrying when stopped by a law enforcement officer.



This provision has drawn criticism from sheriffs and other law enforcement officials across the state. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz, the president of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, testified that losing the notification requirement poses a risk to the protection of law enforcement officers.



"When the officer was made aware of the permit, they have less reason to believe that the person they are in contact with has any intention of violating the law," he said. "This helps separate law-abiding citizens from the criminals we arrest."



Hood and Brinkman garnered 27 co-sponsors for the bill, meaning it is supported by nearly half of all Republicans in the House. Gov. Mike DeWine has also given his support to the concept of the bill.



