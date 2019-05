Newcomerstown Police Department



Calls Wednesday, May 22:



12:03 a.m., traffic offense, East State Street. Disposition: Warning issued.



5:57 a.m., traffic offense, U.S. 36, Disposition: A 22-year-old Baltic male was cited for speed and expired tags.



8:12 a.m., non-injury crash, West State Street and McKinley Avenue. Disposition: A 29-year-old Newcomerstown male was cited for a stop sign violation.



10:54 a.m., verbal dispute, West State Street.



12:06 p.m., cows at large, Lick Run Road.



12:12 p.m., suspicious male, West State Street. Disposition: Gone on arrival.



12:12 p.m., trespassing (an unwanted person), West Street. Disposition: Civil matter.



5:05 p.m., assisted another agency, West Church Street.



5:46 p.m., open door at a business, East State Street. Disposition: Log note only.



9:38 p.m., traffic stop, Neighbor Street. Disposition: Report taken.



10:56 p.m., traffic stop, West State Street. Disposition: Warning issued.



Calls Tuesday, May 21:



12:20 a.m., civil process, East Canal Street. Disposition: A 28-year-old Newcomerstown man arrested on authority of a warrant.



12:49 a.m., suspicious person, East Canal Street. Disposition: A 36-year-old Newcomerstown man cited for driving under suspension.



3:30 a.m., juvenile runaway, Riverview Drive. Disposition: Report taken.



11:02 a.m., neighbor dispute, Chestnut Street. Disposition: Report taken.



12:36 p.m., traffic stop, West Canal Street. Disposition: Warning issued.



12:48 p.m., traffic stop, West Canal Street. Disposition: A 71-year-old Coshocton man was cited for speed.



12:56 p.m., harassment (a scam telephone call), South College Street. Disposition: Advised.



2:12 p.m., landlord-tenant issue, East Main Street. Disposition: Advised.



2:19 p.m., road blocked, East State Street. Disposition: Referred to another agency.



4:24 p.m., possible child abuse, Carol Street. Disposition: Unfounded.



6:48 p.m., assistance requested (person locked out of a vehicle), Morris Crossing Road. Disposition: Assisted.



Calls Friday, May 17:



12:33 a.m., request for assistance, Adena Drive. Disposition: Advised.



1:35 a.m., suspicious person, West Church Street. Disposition: Report taken.



3:19 a.m., open door, Newport Street. Disposition: Checks OK.



3:42 a.m., suspicious male, Morris Crossing Road. Disposition: Report taken.



5:23 a.m., officer assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Route 258.



11:12 a.m., possible traffic offense, Beaver Street. Disposition: Checks OK.



12:49 p.m., officer assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Woody Hayes Drive.



13:46 p.m., lost dog, East Canal Street. Disposition: Unable to locate.



2:59 p.m., suspicious person, North Bridge Street. Disposition: Report taken.



7:03 p.m., verbal dispute, Railroad Street. Disposition: Civil problem.



Calls Sunday, May 19:



7:41 a.m., high grass, Chestnut Street. Disposition: Advised.



10:29 a.m., vehicle stolen, East High Street. Disposition: Report taken.



12:15 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 36. Disposition: Citation for speed issued to 34-year-old woman from Columbus.



1:05 p.m., traffic stop, East Canal Street. Disposition: Warning issued.



2:15 p.m., traffic stop, Route 258 south of Stocker Ridge. Citation for speed issued to 23-year-old woman from Smithville.



2:48 p.m., traffic stop, South College Street. Disposition: Warning issued.



4:54 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 36. Disposition: Warning issued.



4:55 p.m., traffic stop, Cross Street. Disposition: Citation for speed issued to 49-year-old woman from Newcomerstown.



9:20 p.m. vehicle stolen, Route 258. Disposition: Referred to other agency.



10:41 p.m., missing dog, North College Street. Disposition: Log note.



Calls Saturday, May 18:



12:08 a.m., misdemeanor warrant, Pearl Street. Disposition: Unable to locate.



1:45 a.m., juvenile related call, U.S. 36. Disposition: Unable to locate.



2:46 a.m., suspicious, unoccupied vehicle, Oak Street. Disposition: Log note.



9:28 a.m., domestic dispute, Pilling Street. Disposition: Advised.



11:07 a.m., request for assistance, North College Street. Disposition: Checks OK.



6 p.m., felony warrant, West Church Street. Disposition: Unable to locate.



10:46 p.m., debris in roadway, U.S. 36. Disposition: Log note.



10:59 p.m., domestic dispute, West Main Street. A 30-year-old, West Lafayette woman was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.



11 p.m., theft, East Canal Street. Disposition: Report taken.



11:10 p.m., verbal dispute, South Goodrich Street. Disposition: Report taken.



11:29 p.m., neighbor complaint, Chestnut and Harding streets. Disposition: Advised.