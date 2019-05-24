The following area properties were recently sold:

Aurora

Michael A and Maria Biel, to Gayle Jones, 900 Brandon Cir, $345,000

Drees Co, to Kevin and Diane S Leeds, 979 Hawkin Ln, $391,800

Nvr Inc, to Robert E and Carol A Delly, 55 Lakeland Way, $395,700

Nvr Inc, to Alfredo Carrion and Kiera Monahan, 185 Lakeland Way, $467,700

Forest Ridge of Aurora LLC, to Nvr Inc, 6770 Lakeland Way, $86,700

Aberdeen Prop Mgmt LLC, to Conner and Jenah H House, 349 Mennonite Rd, E, $169,000

Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC, to Amy C and Brian A Dolzine, 725 Nancy Dr, $668,700

Edgar E Contreras, to Oscar F and Michelle Mejia, 602 Surrey Dr, $325,000

Brimfield

Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC, to Lynne M Divis, 4681 Glenview Ct, $193,000

Nvr Inc, to Darrel M and Merri C Shyne, 4742 Gooseberry Knl, $248,725

Lisa G and Anthony G Smith, to Tyler A Zimmerman and Ashley R Phillips, 1217 Meadowview Rd, $133,000

Carl and Dawn Vasil, to Troy V Brown, 2159 Meloy Rd, $250,000

Brandy M Knierien, to Arin and Samantha Dunfee, 3790 Neville Dr, $146,800

Nvr Inc, to Todd W and Stephanie L Moskal, 4826 Raspberry Cir, $261,600

Nvr Inc, to Timothy M Tracy and Thomas C Reeve, 4843 Raspberry Cir, $278,500

Chester M Davis, to Douglas and Dawn Davis, 4136 Sherman Rd, $115,900

Hair Jeffrey L Living Trust, to Davood Haghighi, 4965 Sherman Wood Dr, $451,000

Justin Cramer, to Thomas Cramer, 3882 State Route 43, $135,000

Gordon L Tomko, to R H S Dev Inc, 4858 State Route 43, $112,200

Cranberry Farm LLC, to Nvr Inc, 4715 Briar Hill Dr, $37,000

Edinburg

Christopher M and Helen L Miller, to Emily and Damian A Pennington, 7863 Yale Rd, $186,000

Franklin Township

Sharon A Gsellman, to Chris and Carla Kirtley, 1730 Brady Lake Rd, $40,000

Freedom

Rothermel Lillian M, to Michael P Flanagan and Shawna Price, 8091 Limeridge Rd, $99,000

Edward G Lee, to Jeffrey L Rader and Jody L Rogers, 7940 State Route 88, $120,000

Garrettsville

Cozzone Family Trust, to Mary S Perrine, 10571 White St, $106,000

Hiram

Michael A Maschek, to Carpentry Works Inc, 7016 Village Way, S, $28,000

Thomas A and Faith M Herrington, to Daniel S and Abigail M Dunn, 6805 Wakefield Rd, $164,400

Kent

Lichtcsien Sharon L/tr, to Mosk Properties LLC, 1376 Athena Dr, $115,000

Kim K and Carolyn L Galizio, to Wayne and Nancy Wagoner, 516 Edgewood Dr, $160,000

A Je Carpenter Trust, to Michael F and Samantha J Darkow, 770 Grove Ave, $109,900

Mogadore

Andrew Franklin, to Murphy Sandi R Trust, 18 Spring Echo Ct, $345,500

Paris Township

Marian N Fox, to Veronica Dejacimo, 9477 Cable Line Rd, $145,000

Ravenna

Jeremy Roosa, to Daniel Gough, 540 Clinton St, $118,000

Nathan C and Melissa M Johnson, to Joseph M Hanick, 224 Diamond St, S, $87,000

Michael R and Allyson Bedilion, to Tod A Huston, 467 Page St, $109,900

Lawrence W Hurd, to Theresa L Billiter, 240 Springfield Ave, $78,125

Ravenna Township

Kenneth W and Hugh D Robinson, to Tressa Dewitt, 3123 Brady Lake Rd, $123,000

Greg S and Ann M Brown, to Eric J and Stephanie L Bruckner, 3796 Dawley Rd, $246,000

Sharon Cunningham, to Timothy W and Charlene S Light, 3131 Westwood Dr, $182,125

Rootstown

Elizabeth Heil, to Emil K and Nancy K Kuehls, 5037 Blackberry Ln, $169,500

Jamie M Luli, to David and Samantha Donohue, 3622 Cook Rd, $195,000

Nvr Inc, to James B Thomas, 2645 Green Hl, $190,900

Shalersville

Sheriff & Portage County, to Huntington Natl Bk, 10375 Wentworth St, $77,010

Streetsboro

Frontier Mv X LLC, to Nvr Inc, 1624 Crescent Dr, $56,700

Michael R and Marian J Herod, to Sandra E Bostosky, 859 David Dr, $125,500

Formula Sail LLC, to Stephanie R Coleman, 9020 Patriot Dr, $115,900

Ronald B and Kim A Codner, to Holly M Data, 1609 Pike Pkwy, $167,500

Nrz Reo Vi Corp, to Justin Abbinante, 1733 State Route 303, $45,000

Sugarbush Knolls

Geneva M Damron, to Raye and Maxine Butler, 1115 Lake Martin Dr, $79,900

Windham

Windham Church of the Nazarene, to Clarence R Carpenter, 9651 Horn Rd, $25,125

Sheriff of Portage County, to Lnv Corp, 8979 Spring Dr, $50,000