Tuscaraway County Sheriff's Office
Calls on Monday, May 20:
6:11 p.m., protection order, Bill John's Road, Newcomerstown.
12:15 p.m., theft, Baertown Road NW, Dover.
7:15 a.m., robbery, Kedigh Hollow Road SW, Necomerstown. Complainant reported he was robbed by two male acquaintances weilding baseball bats. He said they took his debit card, cellular telephone and $16 cash.
2:06 a.m., shoplifter, Route 212 NE, Bolivar.
Calls Sunday, May 19:
7:58 p.m., intoxicated person, West Canal Street, Port Washington.
7:22 p.m., stolen vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.
12:41 p.m., crash, Interstate 77, Dover.
Calls Saturday, May 18:
9:51 p.m., domestic dispute, Cline Hill Road, NE, Mineral City.
5:21 p.m., burglary, 18th Street NE, New Philadelphia.
6:16 p.m., trespassing, Barkley Road SE, Uhrichsville.
1:11 a.m., assault, West Bank Street, Uhrichsville.
Calls Friday, May 17:
6:33 p.m., harassment, Jeannie Marie Drive NW, Dover.
2:57 p.m., female arrested, Washington Street, Dover. Woman was cited for driving under suspension, no operator's license and possession of drug abuse paraphernalia. She also was served with a felony warrant.
1:51 a.m., stolen vehicle, Post Bioy Road SW, Newcomerstown.
Calls Thursday, May 16:
8:38 p.m., fraud, North High Street, Mineral City.
7:40 p.m., fraud, Route 212, Somerdale.
1:48 p.m., burglary, Lock Seventeen Road SE, Gnadenhutten.
11:47 a.m., crash, West Main Street, Port Washington.
7:57 a.m., stolen vehicle, Hawkins Hollow Road SW, Stone Creek.
Calls Wednesday, May 15:
11:49 p.m., vandalism, South Water Street, Uhrichsville.
9:19 p.m., noise complaint, Route 212 NW, Beach City.
6:10 p.m., unknown disturbance, Wainwright Road SE, New Philadelphia.
6:06 p.m., suspicious person, East High Avenue, Goshen Township.
5:19 p.m., threats, Riverside Road SE, Uhrichsville.
11:54 a.m., harassment, High Street, Mineral City.
11:53 a.m., stolen vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.