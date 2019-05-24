Tuscaraway County Sheriff's Office



Calls on Monday, May 20:



6:11 p.m., protection order, Bill John's Road, Newcomerstown.



12:15 p.m., theft, Baertown Road NW, Dover.



7:15 a.m., robbery, Kedigh Hollow Road SW, Necomerstown. Complainant reported he was robbed by two male acquaintances weilding baseball bats. He said they took his debit card, cellular telephone and $16 cash.



2:06 a.m., shoplifter, Route 212 NE, Bolivar.



Calls Sunday, May 19:



7:58 p.m., intoxicated person, West Canal Street, Port Washington.



7:22 p.m., stolen vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.



12:41 p.m., crash, Interstate 77, Dover.



Calls Saturday, May 18:



9:51 p.m., domestic dispute, Cline Hill Road, NE, Mineral City.



5:21 p.m., burglary, 18th Street NE, New Philadelphia.



6:16 p.m., trespassing, Barkley Road SE, Uhrichsville.



1:11 a.m., assault, West Bank Street, Uhrichsville.



Calls Friday, May 17:



6:33 p.m., harassment, Jeannie Marie Drive NW, Dover.



2:57 p.m., female arrested, Washington Street, Dover. Woman was cited for driving under suspension, no operator's license and possession of drug abuse paraphernalia. She also was served with a felony warrant.



1:51 a.m., stolen vehicle, Post Bioy Road SW, Newcomerstown.



Calls Thursday, May 16:



8:38 p.m., fraud, North High Street, Mineral City.



7:40 p.m., fraud, Route 212, Somerdale.



1:48 p.m., burglary, Lock Seventeen Road SE, Gnadenhutten.



11:47 a.m., crash, West Main Street, Port Washington.



7:57 a.m., stolen vehicle, Hawkins Hollow Road SW, Stone Creek.



Calls Wednesday, May 15:



11:49 p.m., vandalism, South Water Street, Uhrichsville.



9:19 p.m., noise complaint, Route 212 NW, Beach City.



6:10 p.m., unknown disturbance, Wainwright Road SE, New Philadelphia.



6:06 p.m., suspicious person, East High Avenue, Goshen Township.



5:19 p.m., threats, Riverside Road SE, Uhrichsville.



11:54 a.m., harassment, High Street, Mineral City.



11:53 a.m., stolen vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.