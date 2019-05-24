Friday

May 24, 2019 at 12:01 AM May 24, 2019 at 9:11 AM


Tuscaraway County Sheriff's Office

Calls on Monday, May 20:

6:11 p.m., protection order, Bill John's Road, Newcomerstown.

12:15 p.m., theft, Baertown Road NW, Dover.

7:15 a.m., robbery, Kedigh Hollow Road SW, Necomerstown. Complainant reported he was robbed by two male acquaintances weilding baseball bats. He said they took his debit card, cellular telephone and $16 cash.

2:06 a.m., shoplifter, Route 212 NE, Bolivar.

Calls Sunday, May 19:

7:58 p.m., intoxicated person, West Canal Street, Port Washington.

7:22 p.m., stolen vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.

12:41 p.m., crash, Interstate 77, Dover.

Calls Saturday, May 18:

9:51 p.m., domestic dispute, Cline Hill Road, NE, Mineral City.

5:21 p.m., burglary, 18th Street NE, New Philadelphia.

6:16 p.m., trespassing, Barkley Road SE, Uhrichsville.

1:11 a.m., assault, West Bank Street, Uhrichsville.

Calls Friday, May 17:

6:33 p.m., harassment, Jeannie Marie Drive NW, Dover.

2:57 p.m., female arrested, Washington Street, Dover. Woman was cited for driving under suspension, no operator's license and possession of drug abuse paraphernalia. She also was served with a felony warrant.

1:51 a.m., stolen vehicle, Post Bioy Road SW, Newcomerstown.

Calls Thursday, May 16:

8:38 p.m., fraud, North High Street, Mineral City.

7:40 p.m., fraud, Route 212, Somerdale.

1:48 p.m., burglary, Lock Seventeen Road SE, Gnadenhutten.

11:47 a.m., crash, West Main Street, Port Washington.

7:57 a.m., stolen vehicle, Hawkins Hollow Road SW, Stone Creek.

Calls Wednesday, May 15:

11:49 p.m., vandalism, South Water Street, Uhrichsville.

9:19 p.m., noise complaint, Route 212 NW, Beach City.

6:10 p.m., unknown disturbance, Wainwright Road SE, New Philadelphia.

6:06 p.m., suspicious person, East High Avenue, Goshen Township.

5:19 p.m., threats, Riverside Road SE, Uhrichsville.

11:54 a.m., harassment, High Street, Mineral City.

11:53 a.m., stolen vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.