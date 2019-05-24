WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump rolled out another $16 billion in aid for farmers hurt by his trade policies, and financial markets shook Thursday on the growing realization that the U.S. and China are far from settling a bitter, yearlong trade dispute.



U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said that the first of three payments is likely to be made in July or August and suggested that the U.S. and China were unlikely to have settled their differences by then.



"The package we’re announcing today ensures that farmers do not bear the brunt of unfair retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and other trading partners," Perdue said.



The latest bailout comes atop $11 billion in aid Trump provided farmers last year.



"We will ensure our farmers get the relief they need and very, very quickly," Trump said.



Warning that the trade war "is causing pain for our farmers (and) our workers," Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) called on the Trump administration to quickly reach a new trade agreement with Beijing.



In a speech on the Senate floor late Wednesday, Portman said while he wants the administration "to hang tough" in negotiations with China, the tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese imports and the tariffs levied by China on American exports are damaging the economy.



"We were very close to doing that only a few weeks ago, and the reports back were that China had changed its view on some of the concessions they were willing to make," Portman said. "Let’s get back to the table and let’s make a fair, enforceable agreement."



While Portman charged that China "engages in coerced technology transfer and intellectual property theft from U.S. companies," he made clear a swift agreement with Beijing is needed.



Last year, Ohio companies and farmers exported a record $54.3 billion worth of goods, with China the state’s third-largest trading market. But Ohio exports of soybeans to China plummeted from $1.15 billion in 2016 to just $157 million last year.



"Ohio has products that are manufactured by our workers and crops grown by our farmers that are shipped all around the world," said Portman. "In Ohio, one of every three acres is now planted for export. So our farmers are dependent on trade."



Financial markets slumped Thursday on heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 286 points, or 1%, to 25,490.



Briefing reporters on the farm aid package, Perdue said he doubted that "a trade deal could be consummated before" the first payments to farmers in July or August.



The direct payments will make up $14.5 billion of the $16 billion package and will be handed out on a county-by-county basis. The amounts will be determined by how much each county has suffered from the retaliatory duties imposed by China, as well as previous tariffs put in place by the European Union and Turkey.



The rest of the package includes $1.4 billion to purchase surplus food commodities from farmers and distribute them to U.S. schools and food banks, and $100 million to help develop new export markets overseas.



The payments will go to farmers producing roughly two dozen crops, including soybeans, corn, canola, peanuts, cotton and wheat. Dairy and hog farmers are also eligible.



Perdue acknowledged that the tariffs are sent to the Treasury Department and not earmarked for the relief program. But he said that China is "indirectly" paying for the aid.



"The president feels that China is paying for this program through the tariffs," Perdue said.



William Reinsch, a trade analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called the administration’s aid package for farmers "a fairly overt political ploy."



"It’s not economics," Reinsch said. Trump wants win the farm states again in the 2020 election, "and he’s got members of Congress beating up on him" to resolve the trade conflicts.